blue News investigates the mysterious orca attacks on ships in the Strait of Gibraltar: During their research, the reporters come dangerously close to a group of the animals - even scientists were amazed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Exclusive video footage shows a group of orcas curiously inspecting a boat.

In the video, a marine biologist explains why he suspects it is the animal that rams and sinks boats in the Strait of Gibraltar.

In May 2020, orcas were reported interacting with boats for the first time. According to scientists, more than 673 interactions are currently documented. Show more

Orcas, also known as killer whales, repeatedly make headlines for ramming boats in the Strait of Gibraltar. In some cases, the ships are so badly damaged that water enters and the ships sink.

This strange behavior puzzles marine biologists and researchers. Before the coronavirus pandemic, there were no such incidents, but since May 2020 there has been a massive increase in cases. Scientists have documented over 670 interactions between marine mammals and boats since the first report.

One orca group in particular is apparently responsible for the incidents - referred to as interactions by orca researchers. blue News experienced first-hand how close the animals come to the ships.

In the Strait of Gibraltar off the coast of southern Spain, we set out to find out what could have happened to the orcas during corona - and were suddenly right in the middle of it instead of just being there.

Are we being rammed here ourselves?

On a tour with the firmm foundation, a group of orcas suddenly appeared. The large marine mammals approached the boat.

Underwater footage taken during our research shows the mammals inspecting the hull of the ship on which blue News was traveling.

It quickly became clear to the experts that these animals were members of the group that regularly wreck sailing ships and make the headlines. Watch the video to find out why.

Find out what's going on with the orcas and what the mood is like among the fishermen and experts on site in our exclusive report.

Report from Tarifa: blue News explains what could be behind the behavior