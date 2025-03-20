  1. Residential Customers
Former transformer building This is probably the smallest vacation home in the world

Nicole Agostini

20.3.2025

Bought for 1.14 francs, renovated over four years and now open to vacation guests: the former transformer house boasts an exclusive 11 square meters of space and is probably the smallest vacation home in the world.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The world's smallest hotel is located in Rieps, in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.
  • The building was originally a transformer house. Now it offers guests 11 square meters of living space. The owners bought it for 1.14 francs. Yes, one franc and 14 centimes.
  • The owners want their vacation accommodation to be in the Guinness Book of Records.
Small but nice. That's the motto of the world's smallest vacation home. On 11 square meters, it offers everything an accommodation needs to offer. Provided you don't need too much space.

The first guests have already been able to move into the vacation home and talk about their experience in the Tiny vacation home in the video.

