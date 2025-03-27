  1. Residential Customers
SRF "Eco Talk" This is Reto Lipp's new successor

SDA

27.3.2025 - 09:51

SRF/Philip Brand

The business show "Eco Talk" on SRF will have a new main presenter in the fall. Eveline Kobler will take over from Reto Lipp, as detailed in a press release on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

27.03.2025, 09:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Eveline Kobler will become the new main presenter of the SRF business show "Eco Talk" from fall 2025, taking over from Reto Lipp, who is retiring.
  • Kobler is returning to journalism from her position as Head of Swiss Life Communications.
  • Andi Lüscher will remain part of the "Eco Talk" team.
Show more

It is a return to journalism for 48-year-old Eveline Kobler. She has been Head of Communications at the insurance company Swiss Life since 2023. Before that, she hosted Radio SRF's "Samstagsrundschau" for eleven years. She was also head of the business desk at Radio SRF for several years.

"I am delighted to be returning to journalism; making economic topics accessible to a wider audience is a matter close to my heart," Kobler says.

Reto Lipp is retiring, his successor is Eveline Kobler.
SRF/Oscar Alessio

As already announced, Lipp is retiring and is expected to host his last show in December 2025. Alongside Kobler, Andi Lüscher will continue to host "Eco Talk", as the SRF press release explains.

At Swiss Life, Kobler's previous deputy, Florian Zingg, will take over the role of Head of Communications. The 41-year-old has worked for the Group since 2011.

