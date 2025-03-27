It is a return to journalism for 48-year-old Eveline Kobler. She has been Head of Communications at the insurance company Swiss Life since 2023. Before that, she hosted Radio SRF's "Samstagsrundschau" for eleven years. She was also head of the business desk at Radio SRF for several years.
"I am delighted to be returning to journalism; making economic topics accessible to a wider audience is a matter close to my heart," Kobler says.
As already announced, Lipp is retiring and is expected to host his last show in December 2025. Alongside Kobler, Andi Lüscher will continue to host "Eco Talk", as the SRF press release explains.
At Swiss Life, Kobler's previous deputy, Florian Zingg, will take over the role of Head of Communications. The 41-year-old has worked for the Group since 2011.