Sleepless in the Vatican? While others count sheep or pray the rosary, Pope Leo XIV learns German vocabulary at night.

When Pope Leo XIV can't sleep at night, he learns new languages online.

Internet users discovered his nocturnal activity on the language learning app Duolinguo.

His brother confirms that the Pope has recently started learning German. Show more

What does Pope Leo XIV do when even praying at night doesn't help with insomnia? Count sheep? No - apparently he clicks his way through the Internet. Observant users have noticed that the 70-year-old likes to be awake at three in the morning and on the language learning app Duolingo.

After a one-year break, the Pope is said to be active there again. He has been learning German online at night for around three months, as reported by the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica", among others.

His brother John Prevost confirmed to the Catholic online newspaper "National Catholic Reporter": "He is currently learning German." Fittingly, Pope Leo is considered a real linguistic talent: in addition to his native English, he speaks fluent Spanish and Italian and also understands Latin, French and Portuguese. His years as a missionary in Peru are likely to have contributed to his language skills.

So why German now? Perhaps he is planning a visit to Germany, one could speculate. One thing is certain: when others can't sleep, they count sheep - the Pope collects vocabulary.