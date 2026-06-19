YouTuber “Reckless Ben” wants to solve the mystery of the missing Lego sets and is racking up serious views with his videos. YouTube / @RecklessBen

A grandfather wants to sell his Lego collection. Then every trace of his Star Wars sets vanishes. What follows is a full-blown online mystery complete with bitter disputes and bizarre conspiracy theories.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lego Mystery: An elderly man puts his Star Wars collection up for sale—shortly afterward, hundreds of sets vanish without a trace.

YouTube jumps on the bandwagon: The influencer “Reckless Ben” brings the case to light online and publicly takes on an entire retail chain.

No end in sight: Amid accusations, lawsuits, and conspiracy theories, those involved continue to argue over what actually happened to the Lego treasures. Show more

More than 2,000 Star Wars sets, many of them rare and valuable: Ed Mansell’s Lego collection was quite extensive—and is the star of one of the year’s most bizarre online mysteries. The drama involves missing LEGO sets, a retired grandfather, several court cases, a YouTube star with millions of followers, allegations against a retail chain—and a community that tracks, comments on, and evaluates every new lead.

The story, which has been covered by the BBC and others, begins with Ed Mansell from the U.S. state of Oregon. Over the course of decades, the 83-year-old built up a massive Star Wars collection. In the end, there were 780 boxes. Still in their original packaging—the holy grail of collecting, so to speak. For Mansell, the Lego boxes were an investment intended to later finance his children’s and grandchildren’s college educations.

Many sets in his collection are no longer in production and are highly sought after by fans. Some, such as the “Cloud City Set,” are worth up to 10,000 US dollars (8,000 Swiss francs), according to the local “Salem Business Journal.”

Suddenly, the Lego collection had disappeared

Ed’s son Bryan had taken the valuable collection to a Bricks & Minifigs store in Keizer, Oregon, in 2023. The chain deals in used LEGO sets and individual pieces. The plan was to sell the sets on consignment. The Mansells would remain the owners until the sale, and the store would receive a commission.

At first, everything went as agreed with the store owner. According to Bryan Mansell, the family received regular payments from sales: pieces from the Lego collection were sold at the store for 52,000 US dollars.

But at the end of 2024, the store changed owners. Shortly thereafter, the payments stopped. When the family inquired, they say they did not receive a clear answer. They were also denied access to the collection.

Exactly how many sets have actually disappeared is a matter of dispute. So is the question of who is responsible. The Mansell family claims that the collection has practically vanished into thin air.

Bricks & Minifigs rejects the allegations, in part because the consignment agreement with the store’s former owner was never officially approved. Not least, it is unclear which parts of the collection were even still in the store at the time of the change in ownership.

Up to this point, the story was a small-town mystery to be heard in local courts. But then “Reckless Ben” entered the picture.

YouTuber Launches Campaign Against the LEGO Store

In a video titled “I tracked down the thief who stole $200,000 of LEGO,” the well-known YouTuber recounted the case and brought it to the attention of an audience of millions. His investigation sparked a wave of further reports, discussions, and speculation.

“Reckless Ben,” whose real name is Ben Schneider, claimed that Bryan Mansell had asked him for help. What he carried out, however, was not a traditional investigation, but a months-long campaign against Bricks & Minifigs and the new operators of the affected store.

Among other things, Schneider registered a website with the provocative name “We Steal From Old People” and featured the store chain’s logo on it. In other actions, he put up posters accusing the operators of stealing a family’s savings.

The actions attracted enormous attention—but also landed Schneider in trouble himself. In late March, he was charged by the American Fork police with, among other things, stalking, trespassing, and targeted protests in front of residential homes.

Wild Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Colorful Little Bricks

By this point, at the latest, the Lego case had become an internet phenomenon. Detailed dossiers began appearing on Reddit, where users compiled documents, court records, and statements. Speculation and conspiracy theories ran rampant.

On social media, it was even claimed that the American Fork Police Department was protecting Bricks & Minifigs or covering up possible crimes. The department publicly rejected the allegations in late May, stating that it had merely fulfilled its legal obligations.

By now, the issue has long since expanded beyond Lego. Several lawsuits and counterclaims are pending in court. The affected store in Keizer has been closed. And while lawyers exchange briefs and YouTubers announce further revelations, the central question remains unanswered: What happened to Ed Mansell’s Lego collection?