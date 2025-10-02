New "Mezza Gala" uniform of the Swiss Guard presented in Rome - Gallery Swiss Guardsman Lorenz presents the updated uniform to the media in Rome. Image: Keystone The buttons are golden, as on the 19th century model, but slightly larger. Image: Keystone Swiss Guardsmen Loic, right, and Lorenz, left, present the new "Mezza Gala" uniform at the Vatican in Rome. Image: Keystone New "Mezza Gala" uniform of the Swiss Guard presented in Rome - Gallery Swiss Guardsman Lorenz presents the updated uniform to the media in Rome. Image: Keystone The buttons are golden, as on the 19th century model, but slightly larger. Image: Keystone Swiss Guardsmen Loic, right, and Lorenz, left, present the new "Mezza Gala" uniform at the Vatican in Rome. Image: Keystone

The Swiss Guard's new "Mezza Gala" uniform has been unveiled at the Vatican. Only nine of them were produced in Rothenthurm SZ.

A new Swiss Guard uniform has been unveiled at the Vatican.

The so-called "Mezza Gala" uniform is worn for visits to the embassy, for example, and is manufactured in Rothenthurm SZ.

The uniform, which is largely made of wool, is based on the original "Mezza Gala" uniform of the Swiss Guard from the end of the 19th century Show more

A new uniform for the Swiss Guard was unveiled at the Vatican on Thursday. The so-called "Mezza Gala" uniform is worn for visits to the embassy, among other things, and is manufactured in Rothenthurm SZ.

The uniform is based on the original "Mezza Gala" uniform of the Swiss Guard from the end of the 19th century, as the Commander of the Corps, Christoph Graf, explained to the media in Rome on Thursday. It is worn during embassy visits, media conferences and official dinners, and only by staff officers and warrant officers.

Like the original semi-gala uniform, it is black with gold buttons, which are slightly larger in the updated version. However, the new version lacks the golden epaulettes and the helmet has been replaced by a German-style hat, as Corporal and Corps Press Officer Eliah Cinotti explained when asked.

The new uniform - of which there are only nine - is largely made of wool.