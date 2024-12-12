Marjorie Fiterman and Bernie Littman are the oldest newlyweds in the world. Picture: Guiness World Records

It's never too late to get married. In the USA, two senior citizens sailed into the harbor of marriage. Both are over 100 years old - a new world record.

You're never too old. Not even for getting married. This is impressively demonstrated by a man and a woman from the USA. He is 100 years old, she is an even prouder 102. Together they are in seventh heaven - especially after saying "I do" to each other this year.

As the publishers of the record book "Guinness World Records" report, Marjorie Fiterman and Bernie Littman tied the knot on May 19 this year. This makes them the world's oldest couple to get married. Together they have been married for 202 years - if you can do the math, you have a clear advantage.

The newlyweds met a few years ago in a retirement home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both were previously married. And both lost their respective partners before they eventually became neighbors on the same floor of the retirement facility.

Family is "thrilled"

When a costume party was held on their floor, they got to know each other, the story continues. It was the beginning of a romance that culminated in their engagement nine years ago and was finally sealed with their wedding this year in the merry month of May.

The marriage came as a surprise to the family, as no one had expected Marjorie and Bernie to marry at their age. Nevertheless, they were "thrilled" that they had found each other, were happy together and supported each other, Bernie's granddaughter Sarah Sicherman told the "Jewish Chronicle" newspaper.

As fate would have it: Marjorie and Bernie could easily have met decades ago. They were both studying at the University of Pennsylvania at the same time. Different subjects, though. She later became a teacher, he pursued a career as an engineer.

An earlier encounter was obviously not meant to be. In fact, according to Guinness World Records, Marjorie and Bernie never met either at university or outside of their studies. They both married other partners and their marriages lasted more than 60 years.

So now they are united and married - and apparently happily so. "They both love each other's humor and intellect," says Bernie's granddaughter Sarah. And: "They keep each other young." The best conditions for a long life together.