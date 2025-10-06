  1. Residential Customers
Radiation my ass This is the real reason why you should activate flight mode on airplanes

Martin Abgottspon

6.10.2025

Flight mode is also suitable for switching your cell phone offline independently of flights.
Picture: Apple

Even today, you are asked to activate flight mode before departure. But why? Safety reasons are just a pretext. The real reason is an annoyance factor.

06.10.2025, 04:30

06.10.2025, 11:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Flight mode is no longer technically necessary. Cell phones cannot interfere with aircraft navigation systems.
  • The real reason for the regulation is to avoid conflicts ("air rage") among passengers caused by loud phone calls.
  • Instead, airlines offer Wi-Fi to allow passengers connectivity while preventing disruptive cell phone calls.
Every safety instruction on the plane begins with the same request: smartphones and laptops must be switched to flight mode. But what if this regulation is long outdated and cell phones have never caused planes to crash? The surprising truth behind the regulation has less to do with technical safety and more to do with an unexpected phenomenon on the ground and in the cabin.

The myth of the crash

For decades, the activation of flight mode was communicated as essential for flight safety. The image of a crashing airplane caused by interfering cell phone frequencies is deeply embedded in our collective consciousness. However, this scenario is not only unlikely, it is practically impossible.

Since 2022, the European Union has allowed airlines to permit cell phone use on board as long as the aircraft's communication frequencies are not affected. Since 2008, certain frequencies have been reserved for mobile communication in the air to prevent interference. An American study from 2012 already confirmed that there has never been a verifiable case in which a cell phone has caused serious interference. The justification for flight mode therefore seems to lie elsewhere.

Dead spots on the ground and trouble in the air

One of the lesser-known justifications for the ban on cell phone use concerns the mobile phone network on the ground. The American communications authority FCC once justified the ban on the grounds that a large number of passengers could overload the radio towers on the ground and disrupt the network. However, this explanation is just as dubious, as the towers are designed for a much higher load than a single aircraft can cause.

A far more plausible and realistic reason is "air rage". This term describes the phenomenon of angry passengers who feel disturbed by the inconsiderate behavior of other passengers. If a large number of people are on the phone in the cabin, this not only leads to a disturbing background noise, but also to conflicts and aggression.

Although cases of "air rage" have decreased again recently, they still pose a major problem for airlines and their staff. Airlines therefore speculate that the ban on mobile use will reduce the risk of conflicts on board. For this reason, many airlines offer exclusive Wi-Fi to entertain passengers while prohibiting the use of mobile networks.

A look into the future

Ultimately, your smartphone won't crash the plane. The old regulation has morphed into a passenger management measure. With the new EU regulations, the situation could soon change. While many airlines promote the use of WLAN, the use of the mobile network remains a sensitive issue.

And so the flight mode remains a relic from a time when the airplane was considered a radio-free zone - a switch that serves not primarily for safety, but for social peace above the clouds.

