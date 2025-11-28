Roche heir Maja Hoffmann and her family are the richest in Basel. Keystone

Luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, real estate: the new "Bilanz" list of the 300 richest people shows where the big money lives in Switzerland - and who is ahead in each canton.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The total wealth of the 300 richest people in Switzerland has reached a record level, driven by stock market gains and rising real estate prices.

In many cantons, corporate heirs or entrepreneurial families top the wealth lists, including the Roche heirs in Basel-Stadt and Eva Maria Bucher-Haefner in Obwalden.

Gérard Wertheimer, heir to Chanel and resident in Geneva, is the richest person in Switzerland with 33.5 billion francs. Show more

Bilanz" has published a new list of the richest people in Switzerland. It has shown: The total wealth of the 300 richest people has never been at such a high level as it is today.

The following map shows you which person is the richest in your canton.

There is no data for the cantons of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Jura and Neuchâtel, as no one from these cantons made it into the top 300.

Quite a few of the richest people are founders or heirs of large global corporations, some of whose value has risen significantly on the stock markets. The steadily rising real estate prices in Switzerland have also benefited the richest people.

The richest person in Switzerland lives in Geneva. Chanel heir Gérard Wertheimer has an estimated fortune of 33.5 billion francs. In Bern, the Bertarelli family is the richest, in 7th place in Switzerland with 17.5 billion francs. The family lives in Gstaad BE.

Although the Blocher family have dropped out of this year's top ten, they still top the list of the rich in Zurich. Billionaire Andrea Pignataro has the largest fortune in Graubünden. He made it onto the list for the first time this year - and came in third place in Switzerland.

In Obwalden, a woman tops the list: Amag heiress Eva Maria Bucher-Haefner, the daughter of entrepreneur Walter Haefner, owns CHF 4.3 billion. Since selling her stake in Amag, she has invested her money in residential projects. Both Basel-Landschaft and Basel-Stadt are led by pharmaceutical billionaires. Rudolf Maag owns the most in Basel-Landschaft with CHF 3.8 billion, while the Roche heirs Hoffmann, Oeri and Duschmalé own CHF 30.5 billion in Basel-Stadt.