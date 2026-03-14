Satellite image of the Iranian island of Kharg. Archivbild: IMAGO/dts Nachrichtenagentur

US attacks destroy military installations on the island of Kharg in the Persian Gulf, the oil infrastructure is spared - for now. Experts fear: An attack could cause oil prices to explode.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to US President Donald Trump, the US army has launched massive attacks on the Iranian oil island of Kharg.

All military targets on the island in the Persian Gulf, through which Iran handles almost all of its oil supplies, have been destroyed, Trump declared.

In return, Iran threatened to destroy oil infrastructure linked to the USA and launched new attacks on Israel and surrounding Gulf states on Saturday. Show more

According to President Donald Trump, the USA has destroyed military installations on the island of Kharg, which is important for Iran's oil industry and global energy trade. According to Iranian state media, the oil infrastructure was not hit. However, Trump does not want to rule this out for the future.

Where is Kharg Island located and what is its significance for Iran?

Kharg (Kharg) is located in the Persian Gulf, around 50 kilometers northwest of the port of Bushehr. Oil terminals, oil tank farms, power plants and desalination plants dominate the landscape over an area of around 20 square kilometers. The island is regarded as an irreplaceable logistical backbone for the country's export industry.

The island of Kharg is located in the north of the Persian Gulf, around 30 kilometers from the coast. Almost all of Iran's crude oil exports are handled via the oil terminal located there. Bild: OpenStreetMaps

According to estimates by energy experts and financial service providers, around 90 percent of Iran's crude oil exports are handled via the island of Kharg. According to reports, ten supertankers have been loaded simultaneously via the terminal for transportation across the oceans in recent years. China is by far the most important buyer of Iranian oil.

What targets did the US military attack on Charg?

According to US President Trump, all military targets on the island have been wiped out. According to the US regional command (Centcom), a large-scale precision strike destroyed storage sites for sea mines, missile bunkers and numerous other military facilities. The US forces succeeded in hitting more than 90 Iranian military targets without damaging the oil infrastructure.

Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/2X1glD4Flt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2026

According to the Iranian news agency Fars, other targets included air defense facilities, a military base, a control tower and a helicopter hangar. The New York Times quoted a representative of the Iranian oil ministry as saying that the tremors after the two-hour-long explosions felt like an earthquake. According to military experts, the island is now without military protection.

What does US President Trump want to achieve with the attacks?

In his own words, US President Trump wants to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He has refrained from destroying the oil infrastructure "for reasons of decency", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island. Our Weapons are the most powerful and… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) March 13, 2026

Should Iran or anyone else attempt to obstruct the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, he would "immediately reconsider" this decision.

Meanwhile, US media reported that the US army was sending more warships to the region. The New York Times reported that three ships and 2,500 US marines are already on their way. According to the Wall Street Journal, the additional marines were requested by the regional command Centcom and their deployment was approved by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Tehran: Oil trade on Kharg Island undisturbed despite attacks

The US attacks on the Iranian island of Kharg have not affected the oil business there, according to Iranian sources. According to the news website NourNews, which is close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the deputy governor of Bushehr province, Ehsan Jahanijan, said that export and import business and the activities of companies based on the island were continuing.

Around 90 percent of Iran's oil exports pass through Kharg Island. The oil is loaded onto ships here and then transported onwards via the Strait of Hormuz. Archivbild: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Jahanijan also said on Saturday that no people had been injured in the US attacks. The semi-state news agency Fars had previously reported at least 15 explosions on the island. According to the report, the attacks targeted an air defense system, a naval base, the airport control tower and the helicopter hangar of an oil company. No oil infrastructure was damaged.

What consequences would an attack on the oil facilities on Kharg have for the Iranian and global oil market?

An attack on the oil infrastructure on Kharg would bring a large part of Iran's oil exports to an immediate standstill, according to a high-ranking official from the Iranian oil ministry in the New York Times. Experts have predicted that this could cause oil prices, which are already over 100 dollars per barrel, to rise to as much as 150 dollars per barrel. This is because not only does Charg process around nine out of ten barrels of Iran's crude oil exports - Iran's global oil supply also accounts for around four percent of the global oil market.

What consequences is Iran threatening?

For days, the Iranian leadership and the Revolutionary Guards have been threatening to retaliate if the country's energy sector or ports are attacked. According to the Guards' command center, Iran will set fire to the region's oil and gas reserves, in which the United States and its Western allies have a legitimate interest, in the event of the slightest attack. No port or economic center in the Persian Gulf would then be safe.