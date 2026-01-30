US President Donald Trump has nominated former central banker Kevin Warsh as the new president of the US Federal Reserve. The move marks a turning point in the power struggle between the White House and the Federal Reserve.

DPA dpa

US President Donald Trump wants former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Trump announced on his Truth Social platform on Friday that he had known Warsh for a long time and had no doubt that he would go down in history as one of the greatest Fed chairmen, "perhaps even the best".

The Senate still has to confirm the president's nominee. Should this happen, the 55-year-old Warsh would return to an old place of work in May.

He was already a member of the Federal Reserve Board from 2006 to 2011. When he was appointed at the age of 35, he was the youngest governor in the history of the institution.

Warsh to take over in May

Warsh is credited with playing a key role during the financial crisis. Among other things, he helped with the rescue of the insurance group AIG and the takeover of the investment bank Bear Stearns.

He is currently a fellow at the right-wing Hoover Institution and a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In recent years, Warsh has increasingly made a name for himself as a fierce critic of the Federal Reserve. At the beginning of 2026, he spoke of a necessary "regime change in monetary policy". He literally told CNBC: "The credibility deficit lies with the current Fed leaders."

Warsh would replace current chairman Jerome Powell when his term of office expires in May. Trump appointed Powell as head of the US Federal Reserve in 2017, but has repeatedly criticized him this year for not lowering interest rates quickly enough.

Warsh's stance on key interest rates is also central to Trump's decision. The President has been pushing for massive interest rate cuts for months and recently called for cuts of up to three percentage points. The current interest rate spread is significantly higher. Warsh shares this assessment in part. He has repeatedly argued that tariffs would not automatically lead to permanently higher inflation - and that there would therefore be scope for interest rate cuts.

Trump's announcement initially caused unrest on the financial markets. US stock futures fell, the dollar strengthened and gold lost value.