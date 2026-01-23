Want to quickly order something online right before kickoff? For many fans, that’s part of the World Cup viewing experience. A major Swiss delivery service has observed a “Nati effect” during the games and reveals which dishes are particularly popular among fans.

Burgers are gaining ground—but pizza remains the overall leader in Just Eat orders in Switzerland.

World Cup Effect on Delivery Services This is what fans order to eat when the national team plays

Here's what it's all about When the Swiss national team plays, we receive more group orders around kickoff times. Order volume increases particularly between 6 and 7 p.m., and for 9 p.m. games, it also rises after the game has started.

During the World Cup, people order slightly fewer pizzas and opt for burgers more often instead.

The World Cup effect is also evident in beverage sales. During the 9 p.m. games, Feldschlösschen beer is at times among the top ten most-ordered products and is ordered more frequently than Coca-Cola during this time. Summary created with

Is pizza the World Cup classic? Not quite. During Switzerland’s matches, fans’ ordering habits change. blue News asked the takeout ordering platform Just Eat Switzerland which dishes and drinks are particularly in demand right now.

When the Swiss national team plays, customers' ordering behavior changes. According to the company, the total order volume does not increase significantly on game days. However, there are noticeable changes around kickoff times.

People tend to order together more often before kickoff

According to Just Eat, the period between 6 and 7 p.m. is particularly notable. When the Swiss national team is playing, the number of group orders received during that hour is higher than usual. The company attributes this to fans meeting up to eat together before kickoff.

When games start at 9 p.m., dinner is also pushed back. As early as 8 p.m., Just Eat is already seeing more orders than on days without soccer. According to the delivery service, the number of orders increases significantly again between 9 and 10 p.m.

Burgers Are Gaining Ground—Pizza Remains the Leader

According to Just Eat, a trend is also evident in food choices. During the World Cup, slightly fewer pizzas are ordered—especially Margherita pizzas. Instead, customers are opting for burgers more often.

Nevertheless, the Margherita pizza remains the most frequently ordered dish on the platform.

Beer occasionally outsells Coca-Cola

Ordering habits are changing not only for food but also for beverages. According to Just Eat, during the 9 p.m. games, Feldschlösschen beer makes it into the top 10 most popular items between 9 and 10 p.m. During this time, it’s even ordered more often than Coca-Cola.