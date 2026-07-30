When a total of 15 elephants were found dead in a national park in Kenya in June and July, the authorities were initially at a loss. That has now changed following a necropsy.

Results are in This is what killed the 15 elephants in Kenya

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Between June 24 and July 24, 15 elephants died in Kenya's Amboseli National Park.

Laboratory tests have now shown that the animals died from cyanide poisoning.

Farmers are suspected of having poisoned tomatoes. Summary created with

According to the national park authority, 15 elephants in Kenya are believed to have died after eating poisoned tomatoes.

Laboratory tests have shown that cyanide, a dangerous neurotoxin, was responsible for the deaths of the elephants that died in Amboseli National Park between June 24 and July 24.

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Isaac Lekoolol, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), said this in an interview on national television. According to Lekoolol, many tomatoes were found in the stomachs of the elephants. The agency believes these may have been sprayed with cyanide by farmers.

Paralysis and rapid death

The nature reserve, which borders Tanzania to the south, is also home to farmers whose fields are often invaded by elephants that eat their crops.

Conflicts between farmers and wildlife are therefore widespread in this East African country. The exact location where the elephants were poisoned remains unclear.

According to the agency, the elephants showed symptoms of paralysis that prevented them from standing up before they died within one to two days. Female elephants and their calves were particularly affected.

According to the park authority, the cyanide contamination could have far-reaching consequences, including for other wildlife and grazing livestock, such as goats and cattle. There is currently no immediate danger to humans.