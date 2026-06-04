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With water park and soccer stadium This is what the floating city for 80,000 people looks like

Adrian Kammer

4.6.2026

The "Freedom Ship" project dates back to the 1990s and failed miserably. Now an American company wants to revive the vision of the floating city and is causing a stir with spectacular images.

04.06.2026, 11:03

A city on the sea, larger than any cruise ship in the world: the "Freedom Ship" is to offer space for 80,000 people and travel constantly around the globe. The luxury project is set to cost around 16 billion US dollars.

Everything a modern city needs is to be on board. Planners have been dreaming of a megacity on the sea since the 1990s. Freedom Cruise Line International recently published images of what the new vision of the floating city could look like.

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