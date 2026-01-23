The "Freedom Ship" project dates back to the 1990s and failed miserably. Now an American company wants to revive the vision of the floating city and is causing a stir with spectacular images.
A city on the sea, larger than any cruise ship in the world: the "Freedom Ship" is to offer space for 80,000 people and travel constantly around the globe. The luxury project is set to cost around 16 billion US dollars.
Everything a modern city needs is to be on board. Planners have been dreaming of a megacity on the sea since the 1990s. Freedom Cruise Line International recently published images of what the new vision of the floating city could look like.