The six best of twelve designs go through to a second stage of the competition. Keystone

The Swiss National Bank is working on a new banknote series. Twelve designs are up for selection - now the public's opinion is being sought.

Twelve designs for new banknotes have been submitted.

The public and an advisory board are evaluating the proposals.

The new series will not be introduced until the early 2030s at the earliest. Show more

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is making progress with the new banknote series. Twelve drafts have been submitted and the public's opinion is now being sought.

An opinion research institute will be conducting a survey from today until September 7, the SNB announced on Wednesday. At the same time, an advisory board made up of external experts will evaluate the proposals.

According to the SNB, the six best designs will then enter the second stage of the competition. The winner should be determined at the beginning of 2026. The new banknotes are not due to come into circulation until the early 2030s at the earliest.

The SNB launched the competition for the new banknote series last October. The theme is "Switzerland and its high altitudes". According to the communiqué, this has been implemented in a variety of artistic ways.