This is what the 20-franc note of the six finalists will look like.

The SNB has nominated the six finalists in the competition for the new banknote series.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has selected six finalists for the design competition for the new banknote series. The selection of the new banknote design has thus entered the next round.

The nomination was based, among other things, on a public survey in which over 100,000 people took part, as the SNB announced on Wednesday. An assessment was also carried out by an external advisory board.

The designers of designs B, G, H, J, K and L are in the final stage of the competition and will now clarify possible collaboration and commercial aspects with the SNB. The SNB plans to announce the winner in the first quarter of 2026.

However, it will be at least until the beginning of 2030 before the new banknotes appear: The design is still being further developed and could deviate significantly from the initial draft. In the end, the Bank Council will decide on the design of the banknotes.