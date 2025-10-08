  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Six variants in the final This is what the next 20-franc note could look like

SDA

8.10.2025 - 10:05

This is what the 20-franc note of the six finalists will look like.
This is what the 20-franc note of the six finalists will look like.
SNB/Keystone/blue

The SNB has nominated the six finalists in the competition for the new banknote series.

Keystone-SDA

08.10.2025, 10:05

08.10.2025, 10:24

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has selected six finalists for the design competition for the new banknote series. The selection of the new banknote design has thus entered the next round.

The nomination was based, among other things, on a public survey in which over 100,000 people took part, as the SNB announced on Wednesday. An assessment was also carried out by an external advisory board.

The designers of designs B, G, H, J, K and L are in the final stage of the competition and will now clarify possible collaboration and commercial aspects with the SNB. The SNB plans to announce the winner in the first quarter of 2026.

However, it will be at least until the beginning of 2030 before the new banknotes appear: The design is still being further developed and could deviate significantly from the initial draft. In the end, the Bank Council will decide on the design of the banknotes.

Competition for new banknotes enters next round
Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept B: Norr Design AG

Concept B: Norr Design AG

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept G: Skala Design GmbH

Concept G: Skala Design GmbH

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept H: Studio Marcus Kraft

Concept H: Studio Marcus Kraft

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept J: Emphase Sàrl

Concept J: Emphase Sàrl

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept K: Custer Waller Sagl

Concept K: Custer Waller Sagl

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept L: Maxitype Sàrl

Concept L: Maxitype Sàrl

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round
Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept B: Norr Design AG

Concept B: Norr Design AG

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept G: Skala Design GmbH

Concept G: Skala Design GmbH

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept H: Studio Marcus Kraft

Concept H: Studio Marcus Kraft

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept J: Emphase Sàrl

Concept J: Emphase Sàrl

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept K: Custer Waller Sagl

Concept K: Custer Waller Sagl

Image: SNB

Competition for new banknotes enters next round. Concept L: Maxitype Sàrl

Concept L: Maxitype Sàrl

Image: SNB

More from the department

Development of organometallic framework compounds. Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to trio of researchers

Development of organometallic framework compoundsNobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to trio of researchers

Some things can be expensive. Attention, trap - what you shouldn't do in the car

Some things can be expensiveAttention, trap - what you shouldn't do in the car

(Financial) service. Competition for new banknotes enters next round

(Financial) serviceCompetition for new banknotes enters next round