SBB and its partner companies presented the new regional trains in Weinfelden, which are due to go into service from 2026. This investment of 2 billion Swiss francs will bring numerous improvements for passengers.

SDA

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), Thurbo and RegionAlps presented the new regional trains in Weinfelden on Thursday. This CHF 2 billion investment is being made in collaboration with rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler Rail.

The first trains for each of the three railroad companies have already been completed. From 2026, the new single-decker multiple-unit trains will gradually replace older models and be fully integrated into the timetable by 2035. These trains are approved for use in Switzerland as well as in the neighboring countries of Germany, Austria and France.

SBB, Thurbo and RegionAlps have ordered a total of 286 trains, with an option for a further 224 vehicles to further expand the rail network. Ten trains have already been ordered for the Hochrhein-Bodensee-Express and 33 for the tri-national Basel S-Bahn.

Improvements for passengers

The new trains offer passengers numerous improvements. These include more storage space for bicycles, baby carriages and luggage as well as improved mobile phone and data reception. Power sockets are available in all compartments, which increases comfort for passengers.

There are now also two seats for wheelchair users and a wheelchair-accessible WC in 1st class. The improved motorization of the trains should also contribute to punctuality. An environmentally friendly refrigerant, propane (R290), is used in the air conditioning systems, which reduces the environmental impact.

