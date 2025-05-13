Jury selection continues in the trial against Sean Combs. (archive picture) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The trial against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has begun in New York. He is accused of serious sexual offenses. What you need to know about the trial.

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is a successful rapper who became famous in the 90s with hits such as "I'll Be Missing You".

Combs has been charged with human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation and organized crime, among other things.

The trial could last several weeks or even months. If convicted, Combs faces a life sentence. Show more

Who is Sean "P. Diddy" Combs?

Born in 1969 in New York's Harlem district, Combs grew up in poor circumstances with a single mother after his father was murdered shortly after his birth. He dropped out of college to work in the music industry, founded the Bad Boy Records label in 1993 and then made his global breakthrough as a rapper with his debut album "No Way Out" in 1997. With hits such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life", he became one of the most successful rappers in the world.

What exactly is Combs accused of?

The New York public prosecutor's office has charged the rapper with human trafficking with the aim of sexual exploitation and organized crime, among other things. For years, Combs allegedly sexually abused several women and men and used threats and violence to coerce them into attending drug and sex parties. He allegedly ran a "criminal enterprise" in which various employees helped to facilitate and cover up the alleged human trafficking.

There are also numerous civil lawsuits against the musician for sexual assault. Among others, a law firm in Houston, Texas, is representing around 120 people with allegations against Combs. Some of them were still minors at the time. The rapper has always denied all of these allegations.

How did the trial come about?

Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura (38) filed a civil lawsuit for rape, abuse and assault in 2023. The two agreed on a settlement, but a few months later a video emerged showing Combs attacking Ventura in a hotel corridor and punching her.

Similar accusations then poured in from numerous sides - so many that he was finally arrested in a New York luxury hotel in September last year and charged by the public prosecutor's office.

Cassie Ventura and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at the 2017 Met Gala. They were together between 2007 and 2018. Aurore Marechal/PA Wire/dpa

What has Combs' life been like since his arrest?

The rapper had to swap his magnificent mansions in California and Florida, among other places, for a cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The prison area to which Combs is assigned resembles a kind of closely guarded dormitory. According to the New York Times, there are yoga mats, table tennis tables, television and basketball hoops. There is no internet access, but the rapper can speak to his children via telephone, for example.

Several applications for release on bail were rejected by judges due to the risk of flight, the possibility of influencing witnesses and potential danger to the public.

How does the trial work?

It started with the selection of the jury and opening statements from the prosecution and defense, followed by witness testimony. Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is also expected to testify. The trial could last several weeks or even months. If convicted, Combs faces a life sentence.

How is Combs defending himself?

Combs is pleading not guilty. His lawyers have suggested various defense strategies in the run-up to the trial. Among other things, they tried unsuccessfully to have the video with the violent scenes against ex-girlfriend Ventura excluded from the evidence. They also tried to argue that Combs lived a "swinger lifestyle" and may not have been completely sane due to drugs, among other things.

Who still stands by Combs - and who doesn't?

In his successful days, Combs liked to show himself surrounded by other celebrities such as Usher, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Many have since distanced themselves from him. Rapper 50 Cent even sharply criticized Combs and called the allegations "disturbing".

In addition to Combs, one plaintiff had also accused Jay-Z, rapper and husband of Beyoncé, of drugging and raping her. She has since dropped the lawsuit. Jay-Z had always denied the allegations.

Jennifer "J. Lo" Lopez (55) was together with Combs between 1999 and 2001. J. Lo has not yet commented publicly on the allegations against her ex-partner.

Combs is receiving support from his mother and children, who were also present in the courtroom on the first days of the trial. Combs is also said to have spoken to fellow musician Kanye West on the phone while in prison.