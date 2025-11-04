A survey shows: In Switzerland, home ownership is only attainable for high earners. Picture: Keystone

Switzerland is a rental country - partly because home ownership remains unaffordable for many. A new survey by Comparis shows how strongly income, education and stage of life influence the housing situation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new survey by comparis.ch shows that the housing situation in Switzerland depends heavily on income, level of education and stage of life - in particular, access to home ownership remains out of reach for many.

57 percent of the population live in rented accommodation, with the proportion of owner-occupiers increasing as their income rises.

A mortgage in cities usually requires an income of over CHF 12,500 per month.

Apartments with 4 to 4.5 rooms and 71 to 110 square meters of space are standard, while luxury areas and penthouses are increasingly replacing attics - couples (with or without children) in particular characterize the household structure. Show more

Ownership, living space, number of rooms - all this depends not only on personal preferences, but above all on one's own budget.

This is confirmed by a recent survey conducted by the online comparison service comparis.ch together with Switzerland's largest real estate portal.

"The survey reveals just how different the reality of living in Switzerland is - in different income brackets and life stages," says Comparis real estate expert Harry Büsser.

Switzerland as a rental country - but with clear differences

Despite rising wages and the desire to own their own four walls, the majority of Swiss people live in rented accommodation - often out of necessity.

According to a new survey by comparis.ch in collaboration with Switzerland's largest real estate portal, 57 percent of respondents live in rented accommodation. Among 18 to 35-year-olds, the figure is as high as 68 percent.

The path to home ownership is closely linked to income - and age. While around 70% of households with a gross income of up to CHF 4,000 rent, only 45% of those with an income of over CHF 8,000 do so.

But even in this income bracket, owning a home often remains wishful thinking: just 24% of respondents own a house and only 12.5% own a condominium. Real estate expert Harry Büsser from Comparis puts it in a nutshell: "The higher the income, the more likely people are to own their own home - we see this in all age groups."

But the road is rocky, especially in the cities. "If you want to afford a home there, you often need a mortgage of one million francs," says Büsser. A household income of CHF 8,000 per month is nowhere near enough for this. The magic limit is around 12,500 francs a month - a mortgage of this size only becomes realistic from this income onwards.

4 to 4.5 rooms are standard

When it comes to living, the golden mean is just right for many Swiss people: according to a recent survey by comparis.ch, a third of respondents live in an apartment with 4 to 4.5 rooms - the undisputed leader among apartment sizes.

"Four and a half rooms are probably an ideal compromise: big enough for families, but still affordable," explains Comparis expert Harry Büsser.

The situation is very different at the lower end of the scale: Only 3 percent of households manage with 1 to 1.5 rooms. A look at the living space also reveals clear trends: 40 percent of respondents live in an area of between 71 and 110 square meters - with around 20 percent in each of the 71 to 90 m² and 91 to 110 m² categories.

A more luxurious 12 percent of respondents live on more than 150 square meters. Unsurprisingly, those who have this much space generally live in their own home. "Those who can afford larger spaces very often live in their own home," confirms Büsser.

And indeed: on average, owners have significantly larger living spaces than renters. However, it is not only income that determines living conditions - the level of education also plays a role. The data shows: Higher education tends to lead to larger living space.

For Büsser, this is a logical connection: "It stands to reason that the level of education and housing situation are linked - not least because education influences household income in the long term."

How investors are changing our roofs

92 percent of those surveyed have a cellar or cellar compartment. In contrast, only 41% have access to a screed or screed compartment. "Basements are considered basic facilities in Switzerland, but not a screed," says Büsser.

"This is also due to the fact that during the Cold War, safe rooms became mandatory in Switzerland and storage space in the basement was practically the norm," explains the expert. "In addition, basement areas - in contrast to the attic - usually do not count towards the allowable living space," explains Büsser.

This is a major advantage when it comes to complying with building regulations. In addition, the decline in the number of attics in Swiss residential buildings is closely linked to the rise of penthouse apartments. The top apartments in an apartment building are often called penthouses and can be rented or sold at a high price.

They generate significantly higher returns than an unfinished attic that serves as a loft. "There used to be space for junk under the roof - today there are luxury apartments with a view of the lake," says Comparis expert Harry Büsser.

Two thirds of households are couples

Two thirds of households in Switzerland are made up of couples - with or without children. In the 36 to 55 age group, almost half of those surveyed live together as a couple with children. In younger age groups (18-35), the living arrangements are more evenly distributed: couples with children (30 percent), singles (28 percent), couples without children (24 percent).

Among the over 56s, almost half live as a couple without children. "The age distribution of households reflects the typical life biography - young adults live alone or as couples without children, later the family model dominates, in old age the couple usually stays behind," says Harry Büsser.

A significantly larger proportion of people with a high level of education live as a couple with child(ren) - one or more children (39%) - than those with a medium or low level of education (26%). Couples without child(ren) dominate (32 percent). There are also more single parents with a low level of education (7.4 percent vs. 4.5 percent).

It is surprising that, according to the survey, higher educated people live together as a couple with a child more often than less educated people. However, it should be borne in mind that the survey says nothing about how many children there are. Higher-educated couples may have only one child more often, while less educated couples often have more.