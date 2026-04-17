A vet checks the health of wolf Neukgu. Daejeon Municipality / AP / Keystone

On its days-long escape, the two-year-old animal runs in front of a driver's cell phone camera and fools search parties. The nation fears for the runaway - and is now taking a deep breath.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The escape of a wolf has caused quite a stir in South Korea. Even the president got involved.

He felt compelled to make a statement in which he assured that the police, fire department and military were doing everything they could to catch the wolf alive.

A storm of jubilation broke out on the internet on Friday when the animal was captured after nine days of searching.

Born at the zoo in 2024, Neukgu is a third-generation descendant of a group of wolves that were introduced from Russia in 2008 as part of a wolf reintroduction project.

The wolves are similar to the animals that lived in the Korean wilderness before they became extinct in the 1960s. Show more

While Germany fears for a humpback whale stranded in the Baltic Sea, South Korea is celebrating the rescue of an escaped wolf. A storm of jubilation broke out on the internet on Friday when it was announced that the two-year-old male Neukgu had been safely recaptured after nine days of searching. The animal was discovered early in the morning on a hill near a highway and anesthetized, according to the city of Daejeon and the O-World Zoo, from which Neukgu had escaped.

Daejeon city government officials released videos showing rescuers pulling the tranquilized wolf out of a ditch and placing it in a transport basket. He was taken to the zoo in stable condition, where vets used an endoscope to remove a fishhook from his stomach, but found no other serious health problems.

Sighs of relief everywhere

Relief was palpable on social media, with messages such as "Welcome back" and "Neukgu, it's dangerous outside the house". Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang Woo thanked people in the city and across the country for their support in a Facebook post.

Born at the zoo in 2024, Neukgu is a third-generation descendant of a group of wolves introduced from Russia in 2008 as part of a wolf reintroduction project. The animals are similar to those that lived in the Korean wilderness before they became extinct in the 1960s.

The president also gets involved

Last week, Neukgu escaped from his enclosure and triggered a search operation that kept the whole of South Korea on tenterhooks. Animal rights activists wondered whether the wolf could survive outside the zoo and expressed concern that it could be killed when captured, just like a cougar that escaped from the same zoo in 2018. President Lee Jae Myung felt compelled to issue a statement in which he assured the public that the police, fire department and military were doing everything they could to capture the wolf alive.

A motorist spotted the wolf and shared a video of the animal trotting along a dark mountain road, illuminated by the headlights of a vehicle driving behind it. Earlier this week, search teams almost caught Neukgu on a mountain near the zoo, but he escaped from a barrier set up by the rescue team.

Zoo director Lee Kwan Jong has now said that Neukgu should be cared for in a separate area from other animals until he has fully recovered and stabilized. The enclosure where he lives has been closed since the escape. When it reopens, it will be one attraction richer.