More than 100 fires are currently eating their way through forests, fields and villages in Greece: people are fleeing, olive groves are burning up. But climate change is rarely behind the flames - it's almost always man-made.

According to data, around 95 percent of all fires are caused by arson or negligence, rather than climate change.

A weak forestry administration, too few employees and plans that only take effect in an emergency make effective countermeasures almost impossible. Show more

Greece is burning again - and fiercely: over 100 forest and field fires are currently blazing across the country.

The drama is repeated every summer, but the causes are often different than many believe. While the government repeatedly points to climate change, statistics show that

Around 95 percent of fires are caused by humans - whether negligently or deliberately.

Why the flames get out of control

The blue News video sheds light on why the fires rage so uncontrollably, what structural problems plague Greece and why prevention has hardly worked so far.

