Untrue images like this one are currently being generated by the X chatbot Grok. Bild-Generator Grok

The chatbot from Elon Musk's social media platform X knows no bounds. This is currently leading to a flood of fake images of the two American presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you X's chatbot has recently been able to create images with the help of AI.

This has led to a wave of fake images in which Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in particular are often misused as motifs.

Europe is likely to take even stronger action against Elon Musk's service as a result of this development. Show more

"Grok is the most fun AI in the world!" wrote Elon Musk on X last week. This is because the social media platform's chatbot called Grok now also generates images with the help of AI. As you would expect from Musk, there are no moral or ethical boundaries, which has now led to a series of highly abstruse and disturbing images. Often at the center: presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

This AI generated viral video online is pretty hilarious 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gc9Md9UdLD — Dominic Lee 李梓敬 (@dominictsz) August 18, 2024

Pictures show the two holding hands like two newly in love. In some pictures, they are even kissing or sitting together on the beach. But love is not the only thing in the air. For example, there are also fake pictures in which Harris has Trump arrested.

Some of Grok's fake pictures really do look deceptively real. Bild-Generator Grok

ChatGPT has clear limitations

Most large AI image generators now have strict guidelines on what they generate. Grok, on the other hand, has hardly any regulations; it only has certain restrictions when it comes to fully nude images.

In addition to the curious images of Trump and Harris, you can also find a Mickey Mouse in a Nazi uniform or Roger Federer in the bathroom.

Fake images that are impossible to create with other generators. "I can't create a picture of certain public figures like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in a situation like this. If you have a different request or would like a picture with fictional or generic characters, I will be happy to help you," ChatGPT reports.

Using prompts like "German military uniforms and flags from the early 1940s" and "orange playsuit and black robe" gets you around some of the most obvious restrictions. pic.twitter.com/dFmMEp6rz0 — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) August 16, 2024

The battle of the commissions

In Europe, Grok's expansion of functions could now just be grist to the mill of those fighting against it. The European Commission has been investigating X for some time for potential violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA). This regulates how online platforms moderate content and requires measures to be taken to mitigate risks in connection with artificial intelligence.

In the USA, on the other hand, expressions of opinion enjoy broader protection. Nevertheless, there are also efforts here to tighten the legal framework for AI-generated falsification and disinformation. One example of the urgency of these measures was a wave of explicit "deepfake" content from Taylor Swift that was distributed on X. This content ultimately led to X blocking the search function for Swift's name.