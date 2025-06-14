Charles birthday parade Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace ahead of the Trooping of the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London. Image: Aaron Chown/PA/AP/dpa Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace ahead of the Trooping of the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London. Image: Aaron Chown/PA/AP/dpa Britain's Prince Louis (l) and Prince George leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Color, the King's annual birthday parade, in London. Image: Aaron Chown/PA/dpa Royal supporters with large cut-out pictures of Britain's King Charles and Kate, Princess of Wales, take their place along the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color to begin in London. Image: Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa Members of the Welch Guards march along the Mall to the Horse Guards Parade to take part in Trooping the Color in London. Image: Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa Charles birthday parade Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace ahead of the Trooping of the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London. Image: Aaron Chown/PA/AP/dpa Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace ahead of the Trooping of the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London. Image: Aaron Chown/PA/AP/dpa Britain's Prince Louis (l) and Prince George leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Color, the King's annual birthday parade, in London. Image: Aaron Chown/PA/dpa Royal supporters with large cut-out pictures of Britain's King Charles and Kate, Princess of Wales, take their place along the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color to begin in London. Image: Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa Members of the Welch Guards march along the Mall to the Horse Guards Parade to take part in Trooping the Color in London. Image: Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa

The royals in London paid tribute to the victims of the plane crash in India with a minute's silence at the British king's traditional birthday parade. Charles III (76), in whose honor the parade known as "Trooping the Colour" is held, wore a black armband. More than 240 passengers, including dozens of Britons, and other people at the crash site died in the accident on Thursday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional "Trooping the Color" birthday parade in honor of King Charles III took place in London on Saturday.

Hundreds of soldiers, horses and musicians traditionally take part in the magnificent ceremony.

During the traditional parade, several members of the royal family wore a mourning flag in memory of the at least 279 victims of the crash in Ahmedabad, India. Show more

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla (77), traveled by carriage, accompanied by hundreds of Guards soldiers, along The Mall from Buckingham Palace to the central parade ground, Horse Guards Parade. Thousands of people lined the route to catch a glimpse of the royal family in the glorious weather.

Kate in a turquoise outfit

The heir to the throne Prince William (42), Charles' sister Princess Anne (74) and their youngest brother, Prince Edward (61), also wore mourning armbands over their uniforms. They followed the royal couple on horseback. Camilla wore a white costume with a matching hat.

Princess Kate (43), who shared a carriage with her children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (10) and Prince Louis (7), appeared in a turquoise outfit with a wide-brimmed hat. She attended the entire event for the first time since she was diagnosed with cancer last year, which should please many Royal fans.

The 2025 Trooping the Colour for the King's Birthday Parade ✨ pic.twitter.com/u6pImGsVPp — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2025

Kate's brief appearance last year on the balcony of Buckingham Palace was met with great relief. She had previously withdrawn from public life for months due to cancer. Her chemotherapy has now been completed.

Britain's King Charles III salutes as he rides along the Mall in a carriage to take part in Trooping the Color in London. Bild: Keystone

King Charles, whose cancer diagnosis was announced only shortly before Kate's, is still undergoing treatment. However, he quickly returned to his public duties.

Crowning finale is a flyover of the palace

"Trooping the Color" is a military parade that dates back to the 18th century. The term "color" refers to the flag that is presented at the parade.

Each year, a different one of the King's five Infantry Guards regiments is tasked with this, this year it is the so-called Coldstream Guards.

More than 1000 soldiers take part in the parade every year - many of them in red parade uniforms with bearskin caps, both on foot and on horseback. There are also military bands and other participants.

All ready for Trooping the Colour! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/S2HP8w8dLd — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2025

Due to the weather, the parade traditionally takes place in June. Charles' birthday is actually on November 14. At the end, a procession leads back to Buckingham Palace.

The grand finale is the flyover of the palace by dozens of military aircraft. The royals traditionally wave to onlookers from the balcony. This is Charles' third parade as monarch.

He first took part as a three-year-old in 1951, when his grandfather, George VI, was still king. From 1952 until her death in 2022 at the age of 96, Elizabeth II was British Queen.