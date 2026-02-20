Hugh Hefner with two Playmates at his Los Angeles estate in 1999. KEYSTONE

Hugh Hefner allegedly photographed thousands of women naked without their consent and recorded details of sex with them. Now his widow is suing the "Playboy" founder's foundation - so that none of this becomes public. Minors could also be affected.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal is suing the "Playboy" founder's foundation, which she recently headed as CEO.

Crystal Hefner is demanding the release of 3,000 photo albums containing nude pictures - and personal records of the deceased's sex life.

The plaintiff wants to prevent the distribution of the material, most of which was taken without consent and could also involve minors.

When the widow reported her concerns to the foundation, she was fired. Show more

Hugh Hefner was not only the founder of "Playboy", but also always presented himself as such: his unbridled love life was part of his marketing strategy.

Hefner had been active since the 60s - and documented his conquests in the decades that followed. When the Playboy incarnate died at the age of 91 in 2017, he is said to have compiled no fewer than 3,000 photo albums containing thousands of nude pictures.

Devilish legacy: Hugh Hefner with Nicky (left) and Paris Hilton at a Halloween party in Los Angeles in 2007. KEYSTONE

Hefner allegedly recorded other intimacies in his diaries: who he slept with, what the sex was like - and sometimes also how the menstrual cycle of the person concerned progressed. These documents are said to be in the possession of the foundation that the three-time husband set up during his lifetime - in 1964.

At least that is what Gloria Allred, who has made a name for herself as a lawyer in the fight for women's rights, says. She represents Crystal Hefner: the last wife of the deceased says that she never consented to being photographed naked.

Hugh Hefner and his later wife Crystal Harris in 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. KEYSTONE

This would probably also apply to the many other women: Some of them are said to have been photographed when they were not in their right mind. The widow does not want this information to be published or stolen: She is therefore suing her ex's foundation.

Yet Crystal Hefner is actually the CEO of the foundation herself: when she expressed her concerns about the private data, she promptly threw the foundation out, said lawyer Allred at a press conference on February 18.

Nude photos of minors?

"It's important for the public to understand that I'm not referring to pictures that have appeared in magazines," Crystal Hefner said at the press conference. "I'm focusing on how Hugh Hefner captured private moments in his personal scrapbooks that took place behind closed doors."

Hefner continued: "The material spans decades, beginning in the 1960s. It may also include images of girls who were underage at the time and could not consent." When she spoke to the foundation about this, she was asked to step down as CEO. Because she refused, she was dismissed.

A busy man: Hugh Hefner in New York in 1970. KEYSTONE

Hefner and Allred did not present any evidence at the press conference. The foundation did not respond to several requests for comment from CNN.

Hefner's widow emphasized: "This is not about money. I am concerned with dignity, safety and the destruction of non-consensual intimate material so that exploitation does not continue under the banner of philanthropy."