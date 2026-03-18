The future should look better for the car industry by 2030. Picture: Sina Schuldt/dpa

The Swiss car industry is in the midst of upheaval. Chinese manufacturers are pushing into the market with cheap e-cars, garages are having to invest millions and many customers are hesitant to buy. An expert explains how things could get better.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss car industry is under pressure from weak demand, high investments in new drive technologies and increasing competition from China.

Smaller garages in particular are experiencing difficulties, as the switch to electric, hybrid and other drive types is causing high costs and as a result more and more companies are merging or being taken over.

Despite current uncertainties, industry expert Roman Wenk expects a slight recovery by 2030, whereby electric cars could become the dominant drive system. Show more

The economic ties between Switzerland and Germany are close. Germany is Switzerland's most important trading partner - especially in the automotive industry, there is a lively exchange between companies from both countries. But what happens when the engine stutters in Germany?

The VW Group is losing almost half of its turnover, the e-car industry is not getting off the ground and the German manufacturers' combustion models are having to fall further and further behind. This is also affecting the Swiss business. The Swiss car industry is under pressure.

But Germany is not the only country responsible for the slump. China is launching new, cheaper e-cars on the market, the Swiss are buying fewer cars, small garages are increasingly less competitive - and the ongoing debate about the different types of drive systems is also causing uncertainty in the industry.

Sharp decline over the last ten years

Expressed in figures: in 2015, around 323,000 new cars were sold, in 2024 it was only around 239,000 - a decline of around 26 percent. One reason for this is the trend towards electric cars, which is causing uncertainty among many buyers. At the same time, the market has not fully recovered since the coronavirus pandemic and cars have become more expensive.

Roman Wenk is Partner and Sector Head Automotive Industry at KPMG Switzerland. He has dealt intensively with the topic and, at the request of blue News, explains what burdens are currently weighing on the industry, what hurdles have already been overcome - and what the outlook looks like until 2030.

Topic 1: Drive types and technology

New drive types are a key topic in the automotive industry. "The trend is clearly moving towards electromobility," says Wenk. In 2025, around a third of new registrations in Switzerland will be plug-in vehicles. Although this is more than in previous years, it is still a long way off the industry's target.

Electromobility presents the Swiss automotive industry - and politicians - with major challenges. Wenk explains: "With new types of drive, employees in garages, car dealerships and specialized companies need to be trained. At the same time, adjustments need to be made to workshop equipment and the infrastructure needs to be expanded." This is where politics comes in.

He continues: "In many Swiss cities, not all the homework has been done yet." Wenk mentions the charging infrastructure, for example, i.e. the lack of charging points in the city. This has an impact on people. If there are no charging points, people can't charge and therefore don't buy an e-car. "In Switzerland, many people live in rented accommodation and therefore can't charge their car at home." If there are no charging facilities at work either, it becomes difficult. There is still a gap here.

"That's why many consumers want to wait until there is more certainty and clarity and the infrastructure is expanded," explains Wenk. Nevertheless, developments in recent years show that more and more people are opting for e-cars.

Topic 2: Small companies join forces with large ones

Another challenge for the industry is the competitiveness of garages. "Smaller car dealerships sometimes don't have enough reserves to make large investments. Converting to different types of drive is associated with costs. That's why we're seeing more and more mergers in the trade," says Wenk.

A large part of the investment is likely to go into expanding expertise along the supply chain and in the car trade. Although this has already been happening for several years, new vehicles are also bringing new challenges - such as models from Asia.

Not forgetting hydrogen, gas and hybrid vehicles. "These technologies have also been further developed in recent years." As a result, the pressure on importers and car dealerships continues to increase. Instead of servicing just one diesel or petrol engine, the expertise must now be available for several drive types.

"We still have a dense network of garages in Switzerland, but the trend towards mergers is continuing." There are various forms of collaboration - such as mergers, takeovers or cooperations. As a result, more and more small businesses are dying out. In smaller towns, people are happy if they have a village grocer. If they don't have one, consumers have to travel further to the nearest garage, which is time-consuming and expensive.

At the same time, the question arises as to whether sufficient capital is available for the transformation. "We assume that the business model of many automotive players will change over the next three years," says Wenk.

To summarize: Smaller companies will disappear, there will be a greater focus on e-cars and even more investment will need to be made in development.

Topic 3: China is building up pressure

China brought e-cars onto the market that are cheaper than European e-cars, but technologically better. Wenk says: "In the past, European manufacturers have launched very high-priced electric cars on the market." This has made many models from Mercedes, VW and other European brands simply too expensive for consumers.

European manufacturers were also at a technological disadvantage - in terms of range, for example. Chinese models, which are now also sold in Switzerland, often offer long ranges. Initially, however, many consumers were skeptical about Chinese vehicles. Only a few wanted to buy the Asian cars. Importers were therefore stuck with the imported vehicles.

Another factor is battery technology. "The pressure on Western car manufacturers is increasing because Chinese car manufacturers are technologically advanced, especially when it comes to batteries," says Wenk.

The battery needs to be recharged less frequently and works more efficiently. This means you can cover longer distances. Brands such as Geely and BYD are already present in Switzerland - and other manufacturers are entering the market. Competition is increasing. "China should not be underestimated," says Wenk. However, the decisive factor is whether consumers actually buy the vehicles. "In the past, Chinese cars had to battle with image reservations in Switzerland."

Europe has missed the boat to some extent, but is currently catching up fast. In order to keep up technologically, some European manufacturers have already hired engineers from China. They should help to introduce new technologies in Europe more quickly.

Topic 4: Purchasing behavior of the Swiss

In addition to technology, price also plays a role when buying a car, both for e-cars and combustion engines. "Many people prefer leasing when buying a car because they fear that the car could lose a lot of its value in three or four years," says Wenk.

Quite a few Swiss people did not want to take this risk of a sharp drop in value. The new cars were therefore only leased for a short time and then ended up on the second-hand market. There they were offered for low prices.

This also led to weak sales figures for electric cars. The situation has now changed. "The new e-cars have become more reliable, and motorists have less reason to fear that their car will lose a lot of value after two years."

Wenk also says: "Swiss consumers attach great importance to the design and appearance of a car. The brand is important - and the overall package has to be right. The Swiss tend to buy more expensive cars, but are still very price-conscious." As a result, European manufacturers are under pressure to keep up with Chinese suppliers and offer an attractive price-performance ratio.

The uncertainty has led to many people keeping their cars for longer. In Switzerland, the average age of vehicles is eleven years. If the infrastructure and technology are convincing, the average age of vehicles could fall again.

Outlook until 2030

Wenk ventures a look into the future: the pressure to transform and innovate in the automotive industry is high, but he sees a gradual recovery by 2030 after the negative developments following coronavirus. "The outlook is slightly positive."

Regarding e-cars vs. combustion engines: In Western Europe, the share of electric cars in new registrations is currently around 20 to 25 percent, and the market is expected to tilt significantly towards electric by 2030. "Around 80 percent of new sales in Western Europe will be electric and the proportion of electric vehicles on the road will account for around a third. It will be the same in Switzerland," says Wenk. Electric will be the main drive, even if combustion engines do not disappear completely. However, demand for combustion engines will fall sharply.

Wenk's forecast regarding importers and garages: "There will still be many automotive players in Switzerland in the future, even if some of them will be different from today. The market will continue to exist on this scale. However, the growth in car purchases is likely to be modest: New registrations in Switzerland are expected to grow by just under 1% per year until 2030. This means that the market is moving sideways - neither rising nor falling.

In future, it will be more a question of who, i.e. which drive types, which brands and which importers will win the race. The competition is therefore growing. The winner is difficult to determine, but Wenk assumes that e-cars will prevail and that European car manufacturers will continue to be at the forefront.