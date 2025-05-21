Toothache may be a 500-million-year-old remnant of evolution. (symbolic image) Bild: Christin Klose/dpa

500 million years ago, our ancestors developed the precursors of our teeth in the sea. Their presumed function could explain why we have to deal with toothache today.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a new study, the precursors of our teeth emerged 500 million years ago, when our ancestors were still swimming in the sea.

The fish are said to have carried the so-called odontodes on their skin.

Although we use our teeth today as a chewing tool, the researchers assume that their predecessors were used to transmit sensations.

Toothache is therefore thought to be a remnant of this sensory function. Show more

Today, people use their teeth as a chewing tool. The fact that they often react sensitively - for example to cold - or even hurt, could possibly be due to the fact that they had a completely different function in evolutionary terms, as a study published on Wednesday in the scientific journal "Nature" shows.

The study assumes that the precursors of teeth - structures known as odontodes - did not develop in the mouth but on the skin of the first fish around 500 million years ago and had a sensory function.

Even today, some fish, including sharks, rays and catfish, still have microscopically small teeth on their skin, which make it as rough as sandpaper.

Sensory information

There are various theories about the possible use of odontodes: They may have once protected the fish from predators, helped with locomotion or served as mineral stores. Another possibility is that they had sensory functions and transmitted sensations to nerves.

Researchers from the University of Chigaco, authors of the current study in "Nature", consider the latter theory to be the most likely. One of the authors, paleontologist Yara Haridy, examined hundreds of fossil vertebrates using a CT scanner.

According to the researchers, the ability to perceive the properties of the water around them was very important for the animals. According to Haridy, fish evolved jaws over time and it became "advantageous to have pointed structures" near the mouth. Gradually, some fish developed pointed odontodes "at the edge of the mouth, and eventually some were located directly in the mouth," Haridy explains.

After the investigations, the researcher came to the conclusion that toothache may be "an ancient sensory trait that may have helped our aquatic ancestors to survive".