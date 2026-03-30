A video from Shark Bay Caravan Park shows the weather phenomenon. Picture: Shark Bay Caravan Park/Facebook

The winds of an approaching tropical cyclone stir up rust-colored dust in Australia. Then the air turns blood red.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The winds of the approaching tropical cyclone "Narelle" are kicking up dust in Western Australia.

Then the sky turns blood red - the area looks like a Martian landscape.

The reason for this phenomenon is the iron-rich soil in the area.

It produces rust-colored dust that has been whirled up by the winds. Show more

Videos and photos of a blood-red sky in Western Australia look like scenes from a science fiction movie. As the tropical cyclone "Narelle" approached last Friday, the apocalyptic-looking sky could be seen over Shark Bay in the west of the country.

"It's extremely scary outside and everything is covered in dust. Not much wind yet," wrote the Shark Bay Caravan Park campsite on Facebook. "Let's hope we get enough rain to wash it all away. For us, today is definitely a day to stay indoors," it continued.

"No, that's not a filter!" said the US weather service AccuWeather. The color change occurred when the air filled with dust before the tropical storm. The iron-rich soil in the area produces rust-colored dust, which was whirled up by the winds.

According to the Australian Weather Service, "Narelle" has been downgraded to a tropical depression after bringing rain and wind across Western Australia on Saturday.

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