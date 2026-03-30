Videos and photos of a blood-red sky in Western Australia look like scenes from a science fiction movie. As the tropical cyclone "Narelle" approached last Friday, the apocalyptic-looking sky could be seen over Shark Bay in the west of the country.
"It's extremely scary outside and everything is covered in dust. Not much wind yet," wrote the Shark Bay Caravan Park campsite on Facebook. "Let's hope we get enough rain to wash it all away. For us, today is definitely a day to stay indoors," it continued.
"No, that's not a filter!" said the US weather service AccuWeather. The color change occurred when the air filled with dust before the tropical storm. The iron-rich soil in the area produces rust-colored dust, which was whirled up by the winds.
According to the Australian Weather Service, "Narelle" has been downgraded to a tropical depression after bringing rain and wind across Western Australia on Saturday.