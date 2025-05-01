A study shows where you pay the most for a home in Switzerland. Picture: sda

Switzerland is building more again - but the housing shortage remains. A new study shows why the housing market continues to lose its balance despite positive momentum.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The housing supply in Switzerland has shrunk drastically in recent years - there are currently 42% fewer apartments advertised than in 2015.

Despite an increase in building permits, net growth remains low, as many new buildings are replacing existing apartments with demolition projects.

Experts are calling for radical densification through taller buildings and more flexible building regulations. Show more

The search for a new home is becoming a test of patience. Whether it's a rental apartment, an owner-occupied home or a family home: Anyone currently on the housing market needs more than just luck. The figures speak for themselves - and they sound dramatic. This is shown by a new real estate study by Wüest Partner.

While 74 residential units per 1,000 households were still being advertised per quarter at the end of 2015, the figure is now just 43, which corresponds to a decline of 42 percent. The market is virtually empty - and despite positive momentum, there is no relief in sight for the time being.

New construction boom? Hope with a damper

There is a ray of hope: in 2024, around 49,000 new residential units were approved in Switzerland - an increase on the previous year and 2.1% above the 10-year average, according to data from Infopro Digital and Wüest Partner. But the boom is deceptive. This is because far too little has been built in the last five years - the hole that has opened up is not so easy to fill.

In addition, a massive excess demand is standing in the way of a sigh of relief. The population continues to grow strongly, driven by job vacancies and immigration. As a result, demand for living space remains high and construction activity is barely keeping pace.

Prices for existing residential property are rising steadily. Data from the Federal Statistical Office shows the municipalities in which prices have risen and, more importantly, by what percentage. In practically every municipality in Switzerland, the price of real estate has risen by at least 0.2 percent.

More and more demolition instead of growth

And it gets even worse: new construction does not automatically mean more living space. What many people don't know is that more and more construction projects are replacing existing buildings. As a result, some of the new construction is simply being used for demolished apartments.

A look at the canton of Zurich makes it clear how drastic the problem is: 7500 new apartments were built there in 2024, but at the same time 2100 were demolished - resulting in a net increase of just 5400 units. In comparison: between 2010 and 2014, the relative residential construction balance was 82% - currently it is only 73%.

New replacement construction as a key strategy - with downsides

Spatial planning sets the tone: Inner development instead of building on greenfield sites. Replacement construction has become common practice. Although this makes better use of land, the game of demolition and new construction has its price: net growth shrinks because living space disappears before new space is created.

Additions and extensions would also be a solution - and often even make more ecological sense because they conserve resources and generate less gray energy. However, building regulations and structural limitations set strict limits.

Densification upwards: no solution without height

The only realistic perspective is to build upwards. Higher utilization ratios, more flexible regulations and a rethink of spatial planning are now required. This is the only way to create the urgently needed living space without continuing to eat into the landscape.

Because one thing is clear: without radical densification, the housing crisis will remain unresolved - and the struggle for every available apartment will continue.