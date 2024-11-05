In China, a ladder provides a special thrill. Adventure-seekers can climb over thin steel rungs at a height of 1500 meters. However, the climb is off-limits for people with heart problems.

Adrian Kammer

A spectacular climbing project called "Via Ferrata" has been created on Mount Qixing in the Chinese province of Hunan.

The ladder connects two rocks at a height of 1500 meters.

During the beta test phase, only media and influencers can climb the route. The official opening is planned in two weeks. Show more

It is called "Via Ferrata" and is set to become the latest attraction in the Zhangjiajie Nature Park in Hunan Province. The ladder is 168 meters long and stretches between two cliffs at a height of 1500 meters. This project was developed in cooperation with the China Adventure Association.

Climbing is only possible with the necessary safety equipment such as a helmet and safety harness. Access is not permitted for people with high blood pressure or heart problems.

The climbing route is currently in the beta test phase and is only open to media representatives and influencers. An official launch for the public is planned in around two weeks' time. The entry price is initially 780 yuan (approx. 95 francs), but could be adjusted after the test run.