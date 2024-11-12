Safari guests in Thailand can witness first-hand how a leopard jumps onto the back of their truck and scratches its back. It seems to be itching, but it doesn't care that it has onlookers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A leopard jumps onto a truck during a safari tour.

The safari guests film the big cat and take pictures.

The predator appears to be suffering from itching: It turns on its back several times and rubs itself against canisters. Show more

First the leopard manages to get onto the back of the truck, then it calmly scratches its back. He seems to be itching badly, because he rolls around on the truck several times.

The safari guests find the situation amusing: they take photos of the big cat and film the animal. The leopard doesn't seem to care at all: It doesn't mind being the center of attention.

