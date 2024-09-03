Brooks, who is just 18 months old, is currently dividing the web: his parents regularly post videos of the little motorcycle fan from the USA. Critics say he is too young to ride.

The boy from the USA is just 18 months old and is currently dividing opinion online. His parents regularly post videos of the little motorcycle fan.

Little Brooks sat on his first two-wheeler before he was even one year old. Shortly afterwards, he was given his first mini motorcycle by his mom and dad. However, the latest video, which already has over 12 million views, has divided the public.

Comments such as: "In my opinion, a child needs to move properly. That means riding a bike without a motor. Walking, jumping, running as much as possible. That has changed a lot", and also "No gloves, that's crazy" can be found under the video.

However, the parents are not swayed by the numerous comments.

