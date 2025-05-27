  1. Residential Customers
Dramatic landing This Lufthansa plane had to take off in such a spectacular way

Nicole Agostini

27.5.2025

When the Lufthansa City Airlines A320neo wanted to land in Dublin from Munich on Monday, it was a challenge. Watch the video to find out how it happened.

27.05.2025, 10:17

27.05.2025, 12:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Monday, an Airbus A320neo from Munich was unable to land in Dublin immediately and had to take off.
  • The Lufthansa City Airlines aircraft had to make another attempt before landing.
Show more

Not every landing goes smoothly. On Monday, the Lufthansa City Airlines Airbus A320neo in Dublin was forced to perform a "touch and go" maneuver on its first landing.

Watch the video to find out why the aircraft coming from Munich was unable to land immediately.

