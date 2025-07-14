Shinsuke Sakimoto bought the world's most expensive handbag at auction for ten million dollars. Instagram / shinsukesakimoto

After the first Birkin Bag was auctioned off for ten million dollars, the identity of the buyer has now been revealed: Shinsuke Sakimoto from Japan wants to make Jane Birkin's handbag publicly accessible.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first Birkin bag from fashion house Hermès was recently sold at an auction in Paris for a record price of around eight million francs.

It is now clear who bought the world's most expensive handbag at auction.

Japanese luxury goods dealer Shinsuke Sakimoto wants to make the bag available to the public. Show more

Ten million dollars for a second-hand handbag: the auction of the first Birkin bag at Sotheby's in Paris for a record sum recently caused a minor sensation. Now it is also clear who the new owner of the legendary handbag by icon Jane Birkin is: it is the Japanese luxury goods dealer Shinsuke Sakimoto, head of the company Valuence.

However, he has no intention of keeping the historical legacy of the singer and actress, who died in 2023, in a vault: instead, he plans to make the bag accessible "as cultural heritage", as he is quoted in a press release. According to the ex-football manager, who specialized in buying and selling luxury goods, Jane Birkin's spirit of freedom and individuality fits in with the company's philosophy.

What Sakimoto is now planning will make fans' hearts beat faster: the bag will not be put into storage, but will be exhibited worldwide. The company Valuence has announced that it will make the unique piece accessible to the public in its own museum or at traveling exhibitions.

Intensively used handbag

The bag is certainly historic: the first Birkin Bag was made personally for Jane Birkin in 1985 after she complained on an airplane to the then Hermès boss about the lack of practical handbags. Shortly afterwards, Jean-Louis Dumas scribbled the design on a paper bag. The result was a bag that had room for everything - including baby bottles.

Jane Birkin used her copy extensively: she personalized it and decorated it with stickers from Unicef and Médecins du Monde, the remains of which can still be seen today. In 1994, she sold it for a charity auction - for just 2,000 dollars.

The fact that the same bag has now been sold for ten million dollars also shows what is behind the Birkin legend. At the auction, nine bidders fought a fast and fierce duel. Within a few minutes, the price climbed to a record high.