Peter Navarro was long considered an outsider in US politics. Now the uncompromising economist is shaping the new US trade policy as Donald Trump's most important economic advisor.

He is calling for tariffs against almost all countries - including allies - and wants to end the post-war trade order.

Despite criticism from business and politics, his influence is growing - many Republicans remain silent, others hail him as a "martyr".

Peter Navarro stands for Trump's radical turnaround in US trade policy like no other. The 75-year-old economist, formerly a Democrat and professor, now a Trump confidant, is said to be the driving force behind the tariff campaign that is currently causing unrest around the world - from Mexico to Europe. In the USA itself, it is causing jubilation among Trump's base, but unease among economic experts and allies.

Navarro, who once worked for the US Peace Corps in Thailand and later earned his doctorate at Harvard, saw early on what others overlooked - at least from his point of view: China was the main cause of America's industrial decline.

He was already warning about Beijing's rise in the 2000s, long before it became politically mainstream. His criticism was strident, his books had titles such as "Death by China". He remained a marginal figure in the academic world - until Donald Trump became aware of him.

His loyalty brought him back

Trump brought Navarro into the White House in 2017, where he immediately gained influence as Director of the new Office of Trade and Industrial Policy. While other Wall Street advisors tried to rein him in, Navarro became the architect of tariffs on steel, aluminum - and especially anything from China. His maxim: "First impose tariffs, then negotiate."

After Trump was voted out of office in 2020, Navarro's career also seemed to be over. But his loyalty to the ex-president - including active involvement in the claim of a stolen election - brought him back. Because he refused to testify before the Capitol Committee of Inquiry, he was sent to prison for four months in 2024. Shortly after his release, he was celebrated as a hero at the Republican party convention.

With Trump's re-election in 2024, Navarro is back at the center of power - and this time without any brakes. As the author of a chapter in the "Project 2025" strategy paper, he is now setting the direction: Tariffs on everything from everywhere, weaken the WTO, bring back US industry. The recently presented tariff lists, in which even allies such as Switzerland and Germany are to be massively burdened, bear his signature.

"I am now mainstream"

Navarro firmly believes that foreign companies will bear the costs - not US consumers. Most economists take a different view due to the way tariffs work and warn of inflation and a possible recession.

But Trump continues to follow suit. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging moderation, but is hardly being listened to by Trump. Other players such as the Trade Representative or the new Secretary of Commerce have also been overtaken by Navarro in terms of radicalism or have not yet been confirmed.

While some Republicans in parliament are critical of Navarro's course, open contradictions have so far been rare. "I'm mainstream now," Navarro recently told the New York Times. A quote that many economists are likely to have noted with concern.