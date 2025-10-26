Lithium giant Australia: driving the global energy transition - Gallery The view of the huge Greenbushes mine is breathtaking. Image: Carola Frentzen/dpa Visitors can marvel at the huge mine from a vantage point - and it is soon to get even bigger. Image: dpa The town of Greenbushes, south of Perth, seems to have fallen out of time. Image: Carola Frentzen/dpa In a visitor center, even laypeople can learn all about lithium and its uses. Image: Carola Frentzen/dpa Lithium is also used for e-bike batteries. Image: Carola Frentzen/dpa Information boards at the lookout point explain the use of lithium. Image: dpa In the evening, the miners hang out in one of the historic pubs. Image: dpa The Greenbushes mine is operated by Talison Lithium. Image: dpa The viewpoint of the mine is located on the outskirts of Greenbushes. Image: dpa Lithium giant Australia: driving the global energy transition - Gallery The view of the huge Greenbushes mine is breathtaking. Image: Carola Frentzen/dpa Visitors can marvel at the huge mine from a vantage point - and it is soon to get even bigger. Image: dpa The town of Greenbushes, south of Perth, seems to have fallen out of time. Image: Carola Frentzen/dpa In a visitor center, even laypeople can learn all about lithium and its uses. Image: Carola Frentzen/dpa Lithium is also used for e-bike batteries. Image: Carola Frentzen/dpa Information boards at the lookout point explain the use of lithium. Image: dpa In the evening, the miners hang out in one of the historic pubs. Image: dpa The Greenbushes mine is operated by Talison Lithium. Image: dpa The viewpoint of the mine is located on the outskirts of Greenbushes. Image: dpa

South of Perth in Australia lies Greenbushes, the largest hard rock lithium mine in the world. The demand for this "white gold" is immense. But the boom has its price.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Greenbushes in southwest Australia is the largest hard rock lithium mine in the world.

It covers more than 2000 hectares and supplies around 20 percent of global production.

The demand for lithium-ion batteries is constantly growing.

They are used in electric vehicles, for example, but also in portable electronics such as smartphones and laptops, electrical appliances such as cordless vacuum cleaners, drills and flashlights, as well as in solar and wind energy. Show more

Viewed from above, the Greenbushes mine reveals its breathtaking dimensions: huge dump trucks and excavators move like tiny toys along the edge of a huge basin of rock cut into the depths in terraces. At a vantage point, visitors marvel at the immense crater in which bright mineral veins sparkle in the walls - lithium, also known as "white gold" because of its light color. Nowhere else in the world is more of it mined than here, in southwest Australia.

With an annual production of more than 1.4 million tons of spodumene concentrate - processed hard rock ore with a particularly high lithium content - Greenbushes is considered the largest hard rock lithium mine in the world. The open-cast mine around 250 kilometers south of Perth is now in the spotlight of the global energy transition - because this is where the raw material is extracted without which most electric cars and energy storage systems would be inconceivable. It covers more than 2,000 hectares and supplies around 20 percent of global production.

"Like an earthquake"

At the edge of the Greenbushes mine, trucks rush past every minute. Blasts regularly echo through the nearby village. "The blasts are announced by the operators - but my whole house shakes every time, almost like an earthquake," says a local resident.

The village of Greenbushes was founded as a mining town in 1888, shortly after tin deposits were discovered here. Later, tantalum was also mined in the mine, before mining focused on lithium in the early 1980s. Today, only a few hundred people live in the small village. After work, the miners hang out in two historic pubs, seasoned men with weather-beaten faces, many still wearing their bright yellow safety vests.

What is hard rock lithium?

The mine is operated by Talison Lithium, a joint venture between three companies from China, Australia and the USA. "At Greenbushes, lithium is extracted by open pit mining, using conventional drilling, blasting and truck shovel operations," explained a spokesperson for the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration in Western Australia. The ore is then crushed, screened and ground to separate the spodumene crystals from the surrounding rock. The material then goes through several processing stages that concentrate the spodumene into a high-grade product, typically with around six percent lithium oxide.

This product is known as chemical concentrate SC6 and is an important raw material for the production of lithium-ion batteries - for e-cars, for example. To illustrate this, the website of the German energy company EnBW states: "Manufacturers need around ten kilos of lithium for the batteries of an electric car."

What is lithium used for?

Such batteries are not only used in electric vehicles, but also in portable electronics such as smartphones and laptops, electrical appliances such as cordless vacuum cleaners, drills and flashlights, as well as in solar and wind energy.

And the demand for lithium-ion batteries is constantly growing. Especially in China, where 95 percent of the lithium extracted in greenbushes goes. The People's Republic has an enormous demand for "white gold", driven by Beijing's massive production of e-cars and consumer electronics.

Rising demand

According to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA), global lithium consumption will more than triple by 2030. Australia is well prepared for this: Dozens of projects are being developed across the country, from Western Australia to the Northern Territory.

This is because the lithium in Greenbushes will eventually run out - according to a report by the operator Talison from 2024, the valuable metal in the mine can probably still be extracted for around two decades. However, plans to expand the mine by around 28 percent to 2800 hectares are currently being examined.

"Lithium triangle" in South America

The lithium from Down Under differs significantly from that from South America. While huge salt deserts are being developed in the so-called "lithium triangle" in Bolivia, Chile and Argentina and saline brine is evaporating in shallow basins, Australia relies on traditional mining. "Brines are energy-efficient but weather-dependent, while hard rock mines such as greenbushes offer a stable, high-purity source of raw materials that is independent of the climate," emphasized the ministry spokesperson.

The Greenbushes Discovery Centre, a visitor center and museum, is located in the town so that laypeople can also understand what happens in the mine. Here, interested visitors can learn about the geological principles, the processing of spodumene concentrate and the global significance of the raw material.

Health hazards due to dust

Meanwhile, the enormous production also has its downsides. Dust is a constant problem for local residents. Even those who visit the mine for just one day feel a scratchy throat. One woman who has lived in Greenbushes for twelve years reports that she has to "vacuum" her plants almost every day to remove the deposits. The fine mine dust simply settles everywhere, she says.

Elderly people and residents with health problems felt the impact particularly keenly. The ministry spokesperson, however, pointed out the strict environmental regulations under which the mine is operated, including continuous monitoring of dust and noise pollution.

Back at the viewpoint on the edge of the village, the other side of the mine reveals itself: the panorama is almost surreally beautiful. "Wow, it looks like mining on the moon," murmurs a tourist. Standing up here, you can feel the tectonic force with which the world is currently reorganizing itself - towards a future in which batteries replace engines and raw materials such as lithium become powerful geopolitical levers. Australia has already secured itself a key role in this process.

