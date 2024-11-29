A moose wants to escape from a garage, but two cars are blocking its way. No problem: the animal simply takes the path over the cars. But the damage it leaves behind on the BMWs is considerable.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A moose tramples two BMWs as it tries to escape from a garage.

During its escape, it causes damage of around 12,000 francs.

The garage owner hopes that insurance will cover the damage.

The moose video goes viral and reaches over 1.1 million views on Instagram. Show more

When garage owner Viktor wants to store his speedboat in the garage for the winter, he hears it rumbling. He starts filming with his cell phone and discovers an uninvited guest: a moose.

The animal is startled, jumps away and chooses the direct route outside: It tramples over the cars blocking its path.

In the video you can see how the moose dents the cars and what other damage it leaves behind.

