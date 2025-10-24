Anger, frustration, stress - let it all out: a couple from Chicago have made group screaming socially acceptable. Their "Scream Club" is going viral - and is finding its first imitators in London.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A viral trend called "Scream Club" is currently going viral in the USA, in which people scream out their frustrations loudly together.

The movement was initiated by a couple from Chicago who organize under the Instagram account @screamclubchi.

The trend is now also reaching Europe, with the first groups already meeting in London to scream together. Show more

Meeting up with strangers to scream your heart out? Would you do something like that? This trend is currently going viral in America and on social media.

It was invented by a couple from Chicago. They founded the Scream Club and run the official Instagram account screamclubchi.

The trend has now reached Europe, with the first imitators already in London.

