The municipality of Hergiswil in the canton of Nidwalden has the highest proportion of super-rich people. Keystone/Urs Flueeler (Archivbild)

Around 2,500 super-rich people live in Switzerland - and the trend is rising sharply. In one Nidwalden municipality, the proportion of people with assets of over CHF 50 million is particularly high.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to an analysis, the municipality of Hergiswil in the canton of Nidwalden has the highest proportion of super-rich people.

The canton leads the overall ranking. There are 22 people per 10,000 inhabitants with assets of at least CHF 50 million. It is followed by Zug and Schwyz with 19.

In the cantons of Aargau, Fribourg, Jura and Neuchâtel, on the other hand, there is less than one super-rich person per 10,000 inhabitants. Show more

Hergiswil on the shores of Lake Lucerne nestles picturesquely at the foot of the mighty Pilatus. But it's not just the location that makes the Nidwalden municipality stand out. The village of 6300 inhabitants has the highest proportion of super-rich people in Switzerland. One in a hundred people here has a fortune of more than 50 million francs.

According to an analysis by Tamedia, the canton of Nidwalden also leads the overall ranking of the super-rich. According to "Le Matin Dimanche" and "SonntagsZeitung " (paid content), there are 22 people per 10,000 inhabitants in this "tax haven" with assets of over CHF 50 million, based on data from all cantonal tax administrations.

Nidwalden was the first canton to report outflows as a result of the Jusos inheritance tax initiative. Finance Director Michele Blöchliger laments: "Until this initiative was launched, we regularly recorded wealthy newcomers from abroad. But for months now, there have been almost no such arrivals."

Aargau, Fribourg, Jura and Neuchâtel bring up the rear

According to the report, the density is slightly lower in the cantons of Zug and Schwyz, with just under 19 super-rich people per 10,000 inhabitants.

In absolute figures, the cantons of Zurich and Geneva have the highest number of people with a fortune of at least CHF 50 million. The canton of Vaud follows closely behind. In the cantons of Aargau, Fribourg, Jura and Neuchâtel, however, there is less than one super-rich person per 10,000 inhabitants, according to the analysis.

According to estimates by the Federal Tax Administration, the number of super-rich people in Switzerland has risen from 760 to 2,500 since 2005.

