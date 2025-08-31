  1. Residential Customers
Unique catch in Costa Rica This orange nurse shark is an albino

Nicole Agostini

31.8.2025

The pictures of the orange nurse shark are currently going around the world in the media. There is talk of an extraordinary catch, as the shark is an albino that has been spotted and documented for the first time.

31.08.2025, 18:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In August 2024, sport fishermen fished an orange nurse shark out of the water in Costa Rica.
  • After photographing it, they released the fish.
  • Researchers analyzed the images and have now confirmed that this unique catch is an albino shark.
Show more

Researchers document an orange nurse shark for the first time and determine that the fish is an albino.

The orange nurse shark was first taken out of the water by sport fishermen in Costa Rica in August 2024, photographed and released.

The scientists analyzed the images and confirmed that the shark is affected by albino xanthochromia.

In the video, you can admire the extraordinary shark and other animals affected by albino xanthochromia and find out what albino xanthochromia means.

