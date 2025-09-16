Pilgrims and tourists in Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain. AP Photo/Lalo Villar/Keystone

Santiago de Compostela is expecting a record number of pilgrims this year. Many more tourists are also expected. The north-western Spanish city at the end of the Way of St. James is feeling the strain.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Like many places in Spain, the pilgrimage city of Santiago de Compostela is increasingly suffering from the effects of mass tourism.

The city in north-western Spain is the end point of the famous Way of St. James.

A record number of pilgrims are expected this year. Many more tourists are also coming.

Among other things, rents in the city have risen sharply. Show more

While hard-pressed residents of Barcelona have already used water pistols to defend themselves against the masses of tourists, a neighborhood initiative in Santiago de Compostela is trying the gentler way: with a guide to good tourist behavior.

The brochure, which is distributed in hotels and hostels in the north-western Spanish municipality, the famous end point of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, asks in several languages, among other things, for peace and quiet and to observe the traffic rules. The tips of walking poles should also be protected with rubber tips to prevent damage to the cobblestones of the narrow streets.

Apparently, it was of little use. Groups continue to roam the streets singing at the top of their voices, one-way regulations are flouted and metal spikes are driven into the cobblestones. Social media is full of photos of tourists misbehaving in the World Heritage Site.

"We don't have a phobia of tourism"

Moreover, it is the sheer number of pilgrims and holidaymakers that overwhelms the city with its almost 100,000 inhabitants and pushes the locals to the edge. In the center around the cathedral, where pilgrims flock to the tomb of the Apostle James, there is hardly any room left for the locals.

"We don't have a phobia of tourism," says Roberto Almuíña, the president of the old town's neighborhood association. "We have always lived harmoniously with tourism, but when it gets out of control, when the pressure goes beyond what is acceptable, then rejection arises."

Rents are rising rapidly

The "Camino de Santiago", the Way of St. James, dates back to the 9th century. It is a network of pilgrimage routes across Europe with the destination Santiago. Last year, half a million people registered for one of the routes to the cathedral, a record number. In addition, there are many normal tourists who do not choose the pilgrimage routes.

This is reflected not least in the prices for food and accommodation. According to a study commissioned by the city, annual rents rose by 44 percent between 2018 and 2023.

Cathedral in Santiago de Compostela: "Some follow the rules, others don't." AP Photo/Lalo Villar/Keystone

He is considering moving back in with his mother because he simply can't make ends meet, even though he works full-time, says 27-year-old Antonio Jeremías. The only people who can stay in the area are those who have inherited an apartment, adds 32-year-old Andrea Dopazo. Although she didn't want to leave, she had to make do with a place to stay outside. Sihara Pérez from the University of Santiago also confirms that finding a rental apartment in the city center is a hopeless mission.

Last year, the city issued a ban on renting out private apartments in the style of Airbnb. This had become necessary because the growing number of such rentals was having a significant impact on both the available living space for residents and the price.

But not everyone adheres to the regulations. "Some follow the rules, others don't," says Montse Vilar, representative of the neighborhood initiative Xuntanza. But it is precisely this model of renting apartments that severely restricts living space.

Between 2000 and 2020, the historic center lost around half of its population, explains Roberto Almuíña. Around 3,000 people now live here. "The city has emptied out," he says.

Many stores for everyday needs have disappeared. Instead, cafés, ice cream parlors and souvenir stores compete for customers.

Santiago is expecting a new record number of pilgrims this year. "The Camino is becoming more and more popular, more and more people are coming," is also the experience of Ale Osteso, who has been making the pilgrimage every year for four years. The meaning of the pilgrimage is not always preserved, he says: "The spirituality sometimes seems to get a little lost."