A group of 25 hooded men break into a jewelry store in the Californian city of San Ramon and snatch precious jewelry - but they forgot one crucial detail in their plan.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- 25 masked men storm a jewelry store in the Californian town of San Ramon and steal jewelry worth two million dollars.
- At first, the blitz robbery is extremely determined. But then the gangsters run into an unexpected problem.
- Watch the video to find out whether the police can catch the gang.
A jewelry heist is currently making headlines in California: 25 masked criminals stormed the Heller Jewelers store in San Ramon on Monday.
In just a few minutes, they stole around two million dollars worth of jewelry - but the operation did not go as planned. Find out why and whether the police were able to arrest the gang in the video.
More videos from the department