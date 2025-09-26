  1. Residential Customers
Million-dollar coup in California This plan by 25 jewelry robbers goes badly wrong

Nicole Agostini

26.9.2025

A group of 25 hooded men break into a jewelry store in the Californian city of San Ramon and snatch precious jewelry - but they forgot one crucial detail in their plan.

26.09.2025, 20:08

26.09.2025, 20:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • 25 masked men storm a jewelry store in the Californian town of San Ramon and steal jewelry worth two million dollars.
  • At first, the blitz robbery is extremely determined. But then the gangsters run into an unexpected problem.
  • Watch the video to find out whether the police can catch the gang.
Show more

A jewelry heist is currently making headlines in California: 25 masked criminals stormed the Heller Jewelers store in San Ramon on Monday.

In just a few minutes, they stole around two million dollars worth of jewelry - but the operation did not go as planned. Find out why and whether the police were able to arrest the gang in the video.

