A group of 25 hooded men break into a jewelry store in the Californian city of San Ramon and snatch precious jewelry - but they forgot one crucial detail in their plan.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you 25 masked men storm a jewelry store in the Californian town of San Ramon and steal jewelry worth two million dollars.

At first, the blitz robbery is extremely determined. But then the gangsters run into an unexpected problem.

Watch the video to find out whether the police can catch the gang. Show more

A jewelry heist is currently making headlines in California: 25 masked criminals stormed the Heller Jewelers store in San Ramon on Monday.

In just a few minutes, they stole around two million dollars worth of jewelry - but the operation did not go as planned. Find out why and whether the police were able to arrest the gang in the video.

More videos from the department