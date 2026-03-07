This valuable Balinese sculpture was found by chance in a screed in Holland (screenshot avrotros). IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Two old wooden figures had been lying unnoticed in the screed for years. Then an appraisal on a Dutch TV show brought a surprise: one of the sculptures turned out to be a real highlight - and correspondingly valuable.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On a Dutch TV show, siblings brought two old wooden statues from their mother's estate for appraisal, which had been lying unnoticed in the attic for years.

An expert recognized that the smaller figure - a winged dancer - was made by the Balinese artist I Ketut Rodja and is particularly valuable in terms of art history.

The statue could fetch up to 85,000 euros at an international art fair, while the second, unsigned figure is estimated at around 3,000 euros. Show more

Two siblings from the Netherlands have made a sensational find in their deceased mother's attic. While tidying up the house, they discovered two wooden statues that had once stood in their grandmother's house and had later ended up unnoticed in a box in the screed.

They turned to the Dutch TV program "Tussen Kunst en Kitsch", a kind of "Bares for Rares" for antiques on Dutch television, with their finds. The big surprise followed: an expert's assessment caused astonishment.

The smaller statue in particular, a winged dancer, immediately aroused the expert's interest. He quickly realized that the figure was of exceptional quality, reports the TV portal "Avrotos". In fact, the sculpture bears the signature of the Balinese artist I Ketut Rodja, who is considered an important representative of the Balinese Art Deco style.

Bali figurine could fetch 85,000 euros

One thing is clear to the expert: if it were presented at an international art fair, it could fetch up to 85,000 euros, reports the TV portal "Avrotos".

The estimate for the second figure is somewhat less spectacular. Although it is significantly larger and probably comes from a similar environment, it is not signed. The expert estimates the value of this larger figure at around 3000 euros.

There are also surprises on "Bares für Rares"

The German antiques show "Bares für Rares" also frequently features surprising increases in value. In the Christmas edition at Drachenburg Castle, several objects made for unexpectedly high bids. A Tiffany silver cutlery set clearly exceeded expectations and fetched 10,500 euros instead of an estimated 500. A Meissen porcelain bowl and a historic tile also fetched top prices from the dealers.

Fans of the TV show with Horst Lichter know that bijoux like these always find their way onto the show and amaze the dealers.

