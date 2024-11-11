  1. Residential Customers
Kitzbühel, Austria This slope is made of snow from last season

Stéphanie Süess

11.11.2024

The slope in Kitzbühel, Austria is causing a stir on TikTok. It was made from last season's snow. For some users, however, the sight does not trigger any winter feelings at all.

11.11.2024, 14:17

"This is sick on so many levels," commented one user on TikTok. The piste on the Resterkogel in Kitzbühel, Austria, is causing a stir on the social media platform.

The video shows a slope that was made from last season's snow. For some users, the sight does not trigger any winter feelings at all.

Few people on site are bothered by it and the Kitzbühel Ski Club is also very grateful for the old snow slope that has now been opened.

