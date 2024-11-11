The slope in Kitzbühel, Austria is causing a stir on TikTok. It was made from last season's snow. For some users, however, the sight does not trigger any winter feelings at all.

Stéphanie Süess

A slope in Kitzbühel in Austria was made with snow from last season.

For some users, the sight doesn't trigger any winter feelings at all. Show more

"This is sick on so many levels," commented one user on TikTok. The piste on the Resterkogel in Kitzbühel, Austria, is causing a stir on the social media platform.

The video shows a slope that was made from last season's snow. For some users, the sight does not trigger any winter feelings at all.

Few people on site are bothered by it and the Kitzbühel Ski Club is also very grateful for the old snow slope that has now been opened.

