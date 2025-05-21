  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Frustration at the airport This suitcase is lost most often

ai-scrape

21.5.2025 - 11:15

Black suitcases are particularly popular with travelers.
Black suitcases are particularly popular with travelers.
Symbolbild: Keystone

Millions of travelers worldwide swear by black hard-shell suitcases - but it is precisely this popularity that makes them a problem. An expert explains how to avoid lost luggage.

21.05.2025, 11:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Black hard-sided suitcases are the most common type of suitcase in the world, but they are difficult to identify and often get mixed up.
  • Travel expert Jamie Frazer recommends using conspicuous suitcases or individual markings to avoid confusion at the baggage carousel.
  • A secure luggage tag with name, telephone number and e-mail address helps with quick tracing; the home address should be omitted for security reasons.
Show more

Black hard-shell suitcases are the most commonly used pieces of luggage worldwide. However, this popularity also makes them the most difficult to identify and the most frequently lost suitcases, reports the Economic Times.

Travel expert Jamie Frazer explains in the report that this type of suitcase, which often comes with wheels, is the default choice for many travelers. But when a suitcase goes missing, you don't want it to look much different from any other.

The large number of black suitcases on baggage carousels makes it difficult for passengers to recognize their own luggage. Frazer emphasizes that this confusion often leads to unintentional mix-ups, especially at busy airports.

Tips from the expert

Frazer advises that if you are using a black hard-sided suitcase, get to the airport early and check your luggage in on time. This gives airport staff more time to properly tag and load the suitcase, reducing the risk of misrouting.

To avoid the hassle of lost or misidentified luggage, Frazer recommends choosing brightly colored or individually marked suitcases. These eye-catching colors are much easier to spot on the baggage carousel than the typical black hard-sided suitcases. If you still want to use a black suitcase, you should decorate it with colorful luggage tags, stickers or patterned straps to make it stand out from the crowd.

Another tip is to add your own contact details to a secure luggage tag. Frazer advises including your name, phone number and email address on the tag as these are the quickest ways to be contacted. The home address should be avoided in order to minimize security risks.

Video on the topic

More on the topic

Speculation about mysterious flight. Russian government plane turns back halfway to Rome

Speculation about mysterious flightRussian government plane turns back halfway to Rome

1400 connections canceled. Swiss is canceling its flight schedule during the summer vacations - these destinations are affected

1400 connections canceledSwiss is canceling its flight schedule during the summer vacations - these destinations are affected

Vacations like in

Vacations like in "White Lotus"These dream destinations will really awaken your wanderlust