Black suitcases are particularly popular with travelers. Symbolbild: Keystone

Millions of travelers worldwide swear by black hard-shell suitcases - but it is precisely this popularity that makes them a problem. An expert explains how to avoid lost luggage.

Travel expert Jamie Frazer recommends using conspicuous suitcases or individual markings to avoid confusion at the baggage carousel.

A secure luggage tag with name, telephone number and e-mail address helps with quick tracing; the home address should be omitted for security reasons. Show more

Black hard-shell suitcases are the most commonly used pieces of luggage worldwide. However, this popularity also makes them the most difficult to identify and the most frequently lost suitcases, reports the Economic Times.

Travel expert Jamie Frazer explains in the report that this type of suitcase, which often comes with wheels, is the default choice for many travelers. But when a suitcase goes missing, you don't want it to look much different from any other.

The large number of black suitcases on baggage carousels makes it difficult for passengers to recognize their own luggage. Frazer emphasizes that this confusion often leads to unintentional mix-ups, especially at busy airports.

Tips from the expert

Frazer advises that if you are using a black hard-sided suitcase, get to the airport early and check your luggage in on time. This gives airport staff more time to properly tag and load the suitcase, reducing the risk of misrouting.

To avoid the hassle of lost or misidentified luggage, Frazer recommends choosing brightly colored or individually marked suitcases. These eye-catching colors are much easier to spot on the baggage carousel than the typical black hard-sided suitcases. If you still want to use a black suitcase, you should decorate it with colorful luggage tags, stickers or patterned straps to make it stand out from the crowd.

Another tip is to add your own contact details to a secure luggage tag. Frazer advises including your name, phone number and email address on the tag as these are the quickest ways to be contacted. The home address should be avoided in order to minimize security risks.

