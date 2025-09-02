Philipp Navratil becomes the new Nestlé boss. Nestlé

Philipp Navratil has surprisingly taken over the top job at Nestlé. The 49-year-old Swiss is regarded as the architect of the company's global coffee business and is now set to lead the global market leader into a new phase of growth.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Philipp Navratil is the new CEO of Nestlé and succeeds Laurent Freixe, who has been dismissed.

The 49-year-old is regarded as the driving force behind the global coffee business with Nescafé and Starbucks.

Competition in the coffee market is intensifying - competitors are joining forces. Show more

Change of leadership at the world's largest food company: Swiss national Philipp Navratil takes over the management of Nestlé with immediate effect. The 49-year-old made a name for himself within the company primarily as the architect of the global coffee business. Under his responsibility, the Nescafé and Starbucks brands grew to become mainstays of the Group.

Navratil, a graduate of the University of St. Gallen, has worked for Nestlé for over 20 years. He began his career in 2001 as an internal auditor before taking on commercial responsibilities in Central America. In 2009, he became Country Manager in Honduras, later heading up the coffee and beverage business in Mexico. In 2020, he was promoted to head the global coffee division and has since shaped strategy and innovation for the Nescafé and Starbucks brands.

In July 2024, he became CEO of Nespresso and joined the Group Executive Board at the beginning of 2025. He is now moving to the top of the company - his predecessor Laurent Freixe had to leave after an affair with an employee. The Board of Directors praised Navratil as a dynamic manager with a track record of success, a willingness to take risks and an integrative management style.

What Navratil says

Navratil himself was honored: He wanted to continue the existing strategy, accelerate its implementation and intensify the company's value creation. The polyglot manager - he speaks six languages and has worked in over 15 countries - is regarded as an innovation-driven doer who inspires teams and promotes collaboration.

The choice of the coffee manager comes at a time of fierce competition. Just a week ago, the US beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper announced its intention to acquire the Dutch Jacobs parent company and Tassimo manufacturer JDE Peet's for 18 billion dollars. The new company will be split into two companies: BeverageCo for beverages and CoffeeCo as a pure coffee provider.

With sales of around 21 billion Swiss francs in the coffee division - around a quarter of total sales - this area will also remain central to Nestlé. Navratil's experience is therefore likely to be a decisive factor in helping the Group to hold its own in the face of tough competition.