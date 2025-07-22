Protein deposits between nerve cells (plaques) are partly responsible for Alzheimer's symptoms. Juan Gaertner/Shutterstock/obs

This fall, Roche plans to launch a blood test in Switzerland that can detect or rule out Alzheimer's disease at the family doctor's office. It is intended to be a simpler, faster and cheaper alternative to previous methods.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roche is launching a blood test before 2025 that can reliably rule out or confirm Alzheimer's disease at the GP's office.

The test replaces invasive procedures such as cerebrospinal fluid analyses and is also intended to reduce healthcare costs.

In the long term, such blood tests should also be used in symptom-free people to detect Alzheimer's years before it breaks out. Show more

Until now, Alzheimer's diagnoses have been considered complex, expensive and stressful for those affected. Computer tomography and lumbar punctures are standard procedures, and many sufferers are reluctant to undergo such tests.

Roche now wants to fundamentally change this process with a new blood test. The test should be available in Switzerland as early as the fall - it was developed together with the US company Eli Lilly and already has the necessary CE mark for Europe. The "Tages-Anzeiger" was the first to report on this .

The test measures the biomarker pTau217 in the blood, which is associated with the typical protein deposits in the brain in Alzheimer's disease. In future, a simple blood sample taken at the family doctor's surgery will be enough to make an informed decision: Is Alzheimer's suspected or can it be ruled out? For many patients, this means a great deal of relief.

The new blood test from Roche, which is based on the measurement of the tau protein pTau217 in plasma, has already been awarded the FDA "Breakthrough Device Designation" - a prize for the rapid development of a pioneering diagnostic tool.

Economic relief possible

Studies show that the test can rule out Alzheimer's disease in symptomatic individuals with a high degree of certainty. Roche speaks of a negative prediction accuracy of around 96 percent.

This means that if the test is negative, there is a high probability that Alzheimer's is not the cause. This means that many patients could avoid invasive and expensive follow-up examinations.

The test could also provide economic relief. As fewer stressful examinations are necessary and early treatment saves costs, health insurance companies also benefit in the long term. Patients who are diagnosed early can also remain stable for longer with medication or targeted memory training.

Second test to follow next year

Roche is also planning a second test, which should also enable a clear diagnosis as soon as certain threshold values are exceeded from 2026. The aim is to detect Alzheimer's many years before the first symptoms appear and thus initiate countermeasures in good time. In order to manage this change, specialists are already preparing training courses for GPs so that they can interpret the results correctly and provide their patients with targeted further treatment.

With an ageing population and a predicted 150 million Alzheimer's sufferers worldwide by 2050, the market for such tests is considered to be huge.