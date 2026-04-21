For more flexibility: more and more Swiss people are drawing their pension fund assets as a lump sum rather than a pension. (symbolic image) Keystone

More and more retirees in Switzerland are drawing their pension fund assets as a lump sum instead of a pension. According to new figures and a study by Zürcher Kantonalbank, the main reason for this is the desire for financial flexibility.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more retirees in Switzerland are opting to withdraw their pension fund assets as a lump sum instead of a pension.

In 2024, 45% opted exclusively for lump-sum withdrawals, while 36% drew a pension.

The main reason for this trend is the desire for financial flexibility and control over their money. Show more

In recent years, pensioners have increasingly opted for a lump-sum withdrawal instead of a monthly payout. A study by ZKB subsidiary Swisscanto on pension funds looked at the reasons why insured persons are opting for a lump-sum withdrawal.

In 2024, 45% of people who drew a benefit from the pension fund for the first time only drew a lump sum. The proportion of pension recipients was 36% and that for a combination of lump sum and pension was 19%. These are the figures for 2024 published by the Federal Statistical Office at the end of 2025.

According to the FSO, this confirms the trend towards lump-sum benefits in recent years. A study by Zürcher Kantonalbank comes to the same conclusion. The study published on Tuesday concludes that lump-sum withdrawals have recently become more popular among prospective pensioners than pensions.

According to the ZKB press release, the ratio of lump-sum withdrawals to pensions is now practically balanced, although the bank does not rely on the same data as the FSO. According to the survey, 36% of insured persons over the age of 58 have made a full or partial lump-sum withdrawal. In contrast, 35% have opted for a pension and the rest have not yet drawn any benefits.

The focus is on financial flexibility

The ZKB survey focused on the reasons for lump-sum withdrawals. According to the survey, the main reason for taking a pension is greater financial flexibility, which is also in line with the reasons given by the FSO. According to the ZKB, just under half of those surveyed cited this as a reason. Around a third of pensioners would prefer to invest the funds themselves or see advantages in bequeathing them. Tax aspects also have an influence. Multiple answers were possible.

Falling conversion rates, on the other hand, would play a subordinate role in the decision to invest capital. The population also has a high level of trust in the investment expertise of pension funds.

ZKB commissioned the representative survey from the research institute gfs.bern. It was carried out in March online and by telephone among 426 members of the Swiss resident population over the age of 58.