Crayfish as an ice cream flavor and a boiled animal as a topping? An ice cream parlor in Houston offers this curious specialty in spring. It may sound unusual, but it is in great demand every year.

Nicole Agostini

Would you eat crayfish ice cream? Or have you already had the pleasure of trying this flavor?

The Red Circle ice cream parlor in Houston, in the US state of Texas, offers this special type of ice cream every spring: Crawfish. And as a topping: crayfish again, but cooked.

Watch the video to find out what the crustacean ice cream is made of and how the special flavor is received by customers.

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