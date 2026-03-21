Justin Timberlake during his arrest by Sag Harbor police on June 18, 2024. Archivbild: dpa

Justin Timberlake is arrested for drink driving in 2024. His police photo went around the world. A video of the incident has now also been released. Timberlake actually wanted to prevent this.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around two years after pop star Justin Timberlake's drink-driving incident, the police have released a video of the arrest.

The recording from a bodycam shows the pop star staggering during alcohol tests.

Timberlake had previously tried to prevent the recording from being published Show more

Around two years after pop star Justin Timberlake's drink-driving incident, the police have released a video of the arrest. The recording, which was distributed by several US media outlets, shows the singer performing a straight-line walking test in which he is supposed to walk on an imaginary line. The singer also has to balance on one leg. The now 45-year-old repeatedly loses his balance. He tells the police that he is nervous and that the tests are "quite difficult". The police then put him in handcuffs.

Unexpected footage: Timberlake fails to impress during police test



Newly released bodycam footage shows Justin Timberlake during a 2024 traffic stop in the Hamptons — appearing unsteady while attempting field sobriety tests.



At one point, he admits: “These are like really hard… pic.twitter.com/oOtSrRoViN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 21, 2026

A woman who identifies herself to the police as a friend of Timberlake's tries to persuade the officers not to arrest the singer, but to no avail.

Timberlake had previously tried to prevent the publication of the recording made by the police body camera, as a lawyer for the Sag Harbor community confirmed to dpa.

Police: Smelled of alcohol, unsteady on his feet

The incident took place in mid-June 2024 in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons, around 150 kilometers east of the metropolis of New York. Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving. According to a police report, he failed to stop at a stop sign, among other things. According to a court document, an officer said Timberlake's breath smelled strongly of alcohol. The pop singer was unsteady on his feet. In court, Timberlake later pleaded guilty to the charge of drunk driving.

According to CNN, the musician had to perform 25 hours of community service and pay a fine of 500 dollars. In addition, his driver's license was to be revoked for 90 days. The so-called "mug shot" published by the police at the time, the police photo of the world star looking seriously into the camera while in custody, went viral on the internet.